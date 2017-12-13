Team Comparison: Previewing 49ers vs. Titans

Notes from Last Week**

49ers at Texans

The 49ers recorded their second-straight win with a 26-16 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 14. San Francisco's victory was the 49ers first set of consecutive wins since 2014.

Passing Leaders: Jimmy Garoppolo finished 20-of-33 passing for a career-high 334 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Rushing Leaders: Pierre Garçon led the 49ers backfield with 78 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown, his fifth score of the season.

Receiving Leaders: The 49ers passing game was led by Marquise Goodwin, who recorded six receptions for 106 yards, his second 100-yard game of the season (116 yards at Ind. Oct. 2017).

Defensive Leaders: Adrian Colbert forced a fumble of Texans star receiver DeAndre Hopkins that was recovered by Aaron Lynch. The turnover helped seal the 49ers victory and marked the first forced fumble and fumble recovery of their respective careers.

Special Teams Leaders:The 49ers special teams unit limited the Texans to just three yards on four punt returns.

Titans at Cardinals

The Titans fell to the Arizona Cardinals, 12-7, in Week 14. Tennessee's loss dropped the Titans out of first place in the AFC South.

Passing Leaders: Marcus Mariota completed 16-of-31 passes for 159 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He suffered a minor knee injury in the first half but played through it. He's expected to play against the 49ers on Sunday.

Rushing Leaders: The Titans backfield was limited to just 65 yards on the day. DeMarco Murray led the Titans running backs with 34 yards on 11 attempts.

Receiving Leaders: Eric Decker caught 3-of-5 passes for a team-high 56 yards.

Defensive Leaders: The Titans defense registered a season-high eight sacks on Cardinals quarterback Blaine Gabbert. Defensive tackle Jurrell Casey accounted for two of them.