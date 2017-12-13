Team Comparison: Previewing 49ers vs. Titans

Dec 13, 2017 at 06:00 AM

The San Francisco 49ers return home to Levi's® Stadium to host the 8-5 Tennessee Titans. San Francisco is looking for its third-straight victory while the Titans are looking to remain in the playoff picture.

Here's a breakdown of the 49ers Week 15 matchup.

Series Highlights

Sunday marks the first contest between the 49ers and Titans since 2013.

Both teams have met 13 times with San Francisco holding an 8-5 advantage over Tennessee. **

Notes from Last Week**

49ers at Texans

The 49ers recorded their second-straight win with a 26-16 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 14. San Francisco's victory was the 49ers first set of consecutive wins since 2014.

Passing Leaders: Jimmy Garoppolo finished 20-of-33 passing for a career-high 334 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Rushing Leaders: Pierre Garçon led the 49ers backfield with 78 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown, his fifth score of the season.

Receiving Leaders: The 49ers passing game was led by Marquise Goodwin, who recorded six receptions for 106 yards, his second 100-yard game of the season (116 yards at Ind. Oct. 2017).

Defensive Leaders: Adrian Colbert forced a fumble of Texans star receiver DeAndre Hopkins that was recovered by Aaron Lynch. The turnover helped seal the 49ers victory and marked the first forced fumble and fumble recovery of their respective careers.

Special Teams Leaders:The 49ers special teams unit limited the Texans to just three yards on four punt returns.

Titans at Cardinals

The Titans fell to the Arizona Cardinals, 12-7, in Week 14. Tennessee's loss dropped the Titans out of first place in the AFC South.

Passing Leaders: Marcus Mariota completed 16-of-31 passes for 159 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He suffered a minor knee injury in the first half but played through it. He's expected to play against the 49ers on Sunday.

Rushing Leaders: The Titans backfield was limited to just 65 yards on the day. DeMarco Murray led the Titans running backs with 34 yards on 11 attempts.

Receiving Leaders: Eric Decker caught 3-of-5 passes for a team-high 56 yards.

Defensive Leaders: The Titans defense registered a season-high eight sacks on Cardinals quarterback Blaine Gabbert. Defensive tackle Jurrell Casey accounted for two of them.

Special Teams Leaders: Rookie return specialist Adoree Jackson broke loose for a total of 55 yards on two kick returns.

Team Comparisons

Offensive Comparisons

Defensive Comparisons

Final Nuggets

  • The 49ers offense has registered 27 completions of 10 yards or more over the past two weeks, fourth-most in the NFL in that time span (Phi. – 31; Pit. – 31; TB – 31; Det. – 27).
  • Last week against the Texans, the 49ers defense held Houston to 3-of-13 on third down (23.1 percent), the lowest since Sept. 2016 vs. LAR (20.0 percent).
  • Trent Taylor leads all NFL rookies this season with 22 receptions on third down. He also ranks third among rookie receivers in receptions (34) and fourth in receiving yards (342).
  • Marquise Goodwin is averaging 19.3 yards per reception, the highest in the NFL, and aims for his fifth game in a row with 75 or more receiving yards.
  • Reuben Foster has 45 tackles (nine per game) over his past five contests. Foster is tied for fifth among NFC rookies with 53 tackles.
