Team Comparison: Previewing 49ers at Colts

Notes from Last Week**

49ers at Cardinals The 49ers fell to the Arizona Cardinals, 18-15, where the only touchdown of the game came in the final 40 seconds of overtime in Arizona's walk-off victory.

Passing Leaders: Pierre Garçon completed 24-of-49 passes for 234 yards and an interception.

Rushing Leaders:While dealing with a hip injury, Pierre Garçon put up 68 yards on 16 carries. Matt Breida chipped in with nine carries for 16 yards.

Receiving Leaders: Aldrick Robinson led 49ers receivers with 52 receiving yards, including a 24-yard reception.

Defensive Leaders:Ray-Ray Armstrong finished the contest with 10 total tackles (eight solo), a sack for a loss of five yards and an interception in the end zone during the Cardinals opening possession.

Special Teams Leaders: Trent Taylor returned four punts for 41 yards. He currently ranks fourth in the NFL in punt return average among players with at least six returns (11 yards per return).

Colts at Seahawks

The Colts are coming off of a blowout, 46-18, loss to the Seattle Seahawks on "Sunday Night Football".

Passing Leaders: Jacoby Brissett completed 16-of-29 passes for 157 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

Rushing Leaders: Former 49ers running back Frank Gore led the Colts with 46 rushing yards on 12 attempts. Gore is just three yards shy of passing Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson for seventh place on the NFL's all-time rushing list.

Receiving Leaders: Gore also caught all three of his targets for a team-high 34 yards, including a 19-yard reception.

Defensive Leaders:Malik Hooker recorded his third interception of the season against Seattle and returned it 29-yards.