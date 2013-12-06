Tarell Brown, Joe Staley Provide Injury Updates

Dec 06, 2013 at 08:23 AM
120613-injuries-hdr.jpg


Four 49ers started were listed as questionable on Friday for the team's Sunday matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Cornerback Tarell Brown, who has missed two games in a row, revealed more about his injury after being termed a limited participant at practice for a third day in a row. Brown pointed to the upper right portion of his rib cage and confirmed it was damaged by the knee of a Saints player in Week 12 at New Orleans.

"It's something I'm going to fight through the rest of the season," Brown said. "It's something that could linger."

View: Week 14 Injury Report

Brown, who still feels pain when "twisting and turning" while running, had been replaced in the starting lineup by Tramaine Brock.

Left tackle Joe Staley, a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday, pronounced himself fit to play against the Seahawks. The Pro Bowler sprained his knee in the first quarter of the team's Week 13 win over the St. Louis Rams. He revealed that, according to an MRI, he suffered a "grade 1" spain of his right knee.

"I's just what I'm expected to do, go out and play," Staley said. "Looking back on it, knowing what I know now, I put those guys in a bad situation last week.

"Shoot, it was just a sprain, might as well tape it up. I can play through sprains."

Staley was ruled out of the Rams game following the first series. His knee buckled when he tested it under the supervision of the training staff.

"It still hurts. I'm not saying it doesn't hurt," Staley said. "It's stiff, but it's something I can play through."

49ERS.COM SUGGESTS:________

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers 2023 Opponent Preview: Seattle Seahawks

Take a closer look at the 49ers opponents for the 2023 season via a breakdown of major offseason moves and Q & A with team reporters across the league.

news

49ers Running Backs Top the PFF Position Group Charts

The San Francisco 49ers running backs are the top-ranked unit within their position group, according Pro Football Focus grades.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Have Four QBs on the Roster Heading into Camp

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Quarterbacks

In the fourth installment of the 49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown, 49ers.com takes a look at the team's quarterbacks.

Advertising