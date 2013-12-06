Tarell Brown, Joe Staley Provide Injury Updates





Four 49ers started were listed as questionable on Friday for the team's Sunday matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Cornerback Tarell Brown, who has missed two games in a row, revealed more about his injury after being termed a limited participant at practice for a third day in a row. Brown pointed to the upper right portion of his rib cage and confirmed it was damaged by the knee of a Saints player in Week 12 at New Orleans.

"It's something I'm going to fight through the rest of the season," Brown said. "It's something that could linger."

Brown, who still feels pain when "twisting and turning" while running, had been replaced in the starting lineup by Tramaine Brock.