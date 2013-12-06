Tarell Brown, Joe Staley Provide Injury Updates

Four 49ers started were listed as questionable on Friday for the team's Sunday matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.
Cornerback Tarell Brown, who has missed two games in a row, revealed more about his injury after being termed a limited participant at practice for a third day in a row. Brown pointed to the upper right portion of his rib cage and confirmed it was damaged by the knee of a Saints player in Week 12 at New Orleans.
"It's something I'm going to fight through the rest of the season," Brown said. "It's something that could linger."
Brown, who still feels pain when "twisting and turning" while running, had been replaced in the starting lineup by Tramaine Brock.
Left tackle Joe Staley, a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday, pronounced himself fit to play against the Seahawks. The Pro Bowler sprained his knee in the first quarter of the team's Week 13 win over the St. Louis Rams. He revealed that, according to an MRI, he suffered a "grade 1" spain of his right knee.
"I's just what I'm expected to do, go out and play," Staley said. "Looking back on it, knowing what I know now, I put those guys in a bad situation last week.
"Shoot, it was just a sprain, might as well tape it up. I can play through sprains."
Staley was ruled out of the Rams game following the first series. His knee buckled when he tested it under the supervision of the training staff.
"It still hurts. I'm not saying it doesn't hurt," Staley said. "It's stiff, but it's something I can play through."
