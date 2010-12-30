Sticking With the Starters

"Everybody has taken a professional approach to this week, and that rubs off," Maragos said. "When you see guys like Takeo Spikes and Nate Clements who have been playing for so long and they're still giving it all they have, that's a teaching moment right there."

But if the 49ers play the way they did last time out against the Cardinals, a 27-6 victory in Week 12, those young guys just might get the opportunity they want to showcase their skills.

And it's not just the most recent edition of this rivalry that tilted in the 49ers favor. San Francisco has won the past three meetings with Arizona, and it's a trend they want to continue.

The run game is what powered the 49ers in that game at University of Phoenix Stadium. Frank Gore was sidelined with a fractured hip midway through the first quarter, but Brian Westbrook and Anthony Dixon filled in admirably helping the team to rack up a season-high 261 yards on the ground.

Now the question becomes, can the 49ers do it again?

"That's the plan," Dixon said.

Equally as important in that mid-November win was stopping the Cardinals' ground game.

The 49ers held Arizona to just 13 rushing yards on the night, but that's nothing new in this rivalry. In two games last season Arizona was limited just 62.5 rushing yards per contest.

The defense pointed to several factors that have led success against the Cardinals.

For one, they get hyped up to face their biggest rival. Also, they match up well against the Cardinals' personnel and schemes. But perhaps the biggest reason for the defense's success is the familiarity with Arizona.

"There are a lot of guys on both teams who have been around for a while, and that helps," Lawson said. "We know what they like to do, we know their tendencies and we're going to try to stop them again."

The "we" Lawson referred to were the starters.