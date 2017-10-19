Steve Young, Jerry Rice Share Advice for the Winless 49ers

If Young were to come back and speak to the team again today, now that the 49ers are 0-6, he said he'd tell them to take their accountability a step further.

"I think No. 1 is to own it," he said on Wednesday from the Steve Young and Jerry Rice Bay Area Classic golf tournament at CordeValle. "Don't give me the mitigation. Don't give me the, 'Oh, but we were so close.' Own it and say, 'We haven't gotten a win. We haven't gotten it done in the fourth quarter.' Own that completely. Embrace it and say, 'Now what can we do to get better.' Use it as motivation to stay at it. They know they're close."

Rice tacked on the importance of learning how to execute in crunch time and cited the 49ers numerous chances to close games late in the fourth quarter.

"You've got to be real critical of yourself when you're watching film," Rice said. "Just keep working to get better. It's all about finishing."

Both Hall of Famers explained their belief in John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan as the brain trust behind the rebuild in San Francisco. Shanahan was around the team in the 90's while his dad, Mike Shanahan, was the 49ers offensive coordinator. Young recalled Kyle running routes with Rice. He also said that Lynch is a guy he's respected for years.