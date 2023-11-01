Stats and Facts from Defensive Lineman Chase Young's Career

Career Highlights
- DL Chase Young was the second-overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft selected behind Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
- Young was named the 2020 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, one year after former Ohio State Buckeyes teammate, DL Nick Bosa.
- The fourth-year pro has played in seven of the Washington Commanders first eight games of the year and has racked up 5.0 sacks, 15 total tackles (six tackles-for-loss), nine quarterback hits and a pass breakup.
- According to Next Gen Stats, Bosa and Young are currently No. 4 and No. 5 in quarterback pressures this season with 41 and 40 pressures, respectively.
- Young has 14.0 sacks, 90 total tackles, 26 quarterback hits, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown) in his 34 NFL game appearances (32 starts).
