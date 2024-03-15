Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Defensive Lineman Jordan Elliott

The San Francisco 49ers focused much of the start to free agency on improving the defensive front, adding another defensive lineman to the fold in Jordan Elliott. The defensive lineman signed a two-year deal with the 49ers that will keep him in The Bay through the 2026 season. With the release of veteran Arik Armstead and the departure of Javon Kinlaw, Elliott should provide support on the interior of the defensive line alongside Javon Hargrave.
The defensive lineman spent his first four seasons in the league with the Cleveland Browns, and while playing in a limited capacity his first two years, Elliott worked himself into a starting position by 2022.
Elliott Career Statistics
- In 2023, Elliott recorded 21 total tackles (three tackles for loss), 2.5 sacks, three quarterback hits and a pass defended.
- Per ESPN's Nick Wagoner, Elliott was 12th in the NFL in run stop with a 40 percent win rate last season.
- He has made 31 regular season starts and one playoff appearance over the last two seasons.
- He is a former third-round pick, selected 88th overall out of University of Missouri, in the 2020 NFL Draft.