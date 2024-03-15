 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Defensive Lineman Jordan Elliott

Mar 15, 2024 at 08:00 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers focused much of the start to free agency on improving the defensive front, adding another defensive lineman to the fold in Jordan Elliott. The defensive lineman signed a two-year deal with the 49ers that will keep him in The Bay through the 2026 season. With the release of veteran Arik Armstead and the departure of Javon Kinlaw, Elliott should provide support on the interior of the defensive line alongside Javon Hargrave.

The defensive lineman spent his first four seasons in the league with the Cleveland Browns, and while playing in a limited capacity his first two years, Elliott worked himself into a starting position by 2022.

Elliott Career Statistics

  • In 2023, Elliott recorded 21 total tackles (three tackles for loss), 2.5 sacks, three quarterback hits and a pass defended.
  • Per ESPN's Nick Wagoner, Elliott was 12th in the NFL in run stop with a 40 percent win rate last season.
  • He has made 31 regular season starts and one playoff appearance over the last two seasons.
  • He is a former third-round pick, selected 88th overall out of University of Missouri, in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Related Content

news

Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Defensive Lineman Yetur Gross-Matos

Defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos signed a two-year deal with the 49ers after spending the previous four seasons with the Panthers.
news

Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Defensive Lineman Maliek Collins

Defensive lineman Maliek Collins was traded from the Houston Texans to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a seventh-round pick.
news

49ers Come Back from Historic Halftime Deficit; Stats and Facts From #DETvsSF

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship Game win over the Detroit Lions.
news

Greenlaw Makes Playoff History With Two INTs; Stats and Facts from #GBvsSF

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Divisional Round win over the Green Bay Packers.
news

NFL Firsts for Hawkins and Beal Jr.; Stats and Facts from #LARvsSF

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers regular season finale versus the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Kittle Eclipses 1K Receiving Yards; Stats and Facts from #SFvsWAS

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 17 matchup vs. the Washington Commanders.
news

Purdy Throws Four TDs in Home State Start; Stats and Facts from #SFvsAZ

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 15 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals.
news

Aiyuk Reaches 1K Receiving Yards; Stats and Facts from #SEAvsSF

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 14 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks.
news

McCaffrey Reaches 1K Rushing Yards, Stats and Facts from #SFvsPHI

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

49ers Defense Delivers Six-Sack Outing; Stats and Facts from #SFvsSEA

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Thanksgiving Day matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Brock Purdy Earns Perfect Passer Rating; Stats and Facts from #TBvsSF

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 11 matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Advertising