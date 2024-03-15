Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Defensive Lineman Jordan Elliott

The San Francisco 49ers focused much of the start to free agency on improving the defensive front, adding another defensive lineman to the fold in Jordan Elliott. The defensive lineman signed a two-year deal with the 49ers that will keep him in The Bay through the 2026 season. With the release of veteran Arik Armstead and the departure of Javon Kinlaw, Elliott should provide support on the interior of the defensive line alongside Javon Hargrave.