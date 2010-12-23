Statement on Candlestick Park Agreement

The team would commit to play at Candlestick Park through 2014 with the agreement that through a combination of rent credits and reductions with the City, we will be able to address some of the key issues on our list of necessary repairs at Candlestick. This agreement first must be approved by the SF Recreation and Parks Commission and the SF Board of Supervisors. We hope this settlement will be finalized allowing us to improve the game day experience for our fans during our remaining years at Candlestick Park.