Statement from the San Francisco 49ers

We appreciate Governor Newsom's leadership and thoughtful approach in creating a framework that allows for a return of fans to Levi's® Stadium, and restart the economic activity of the region. We welcome our fans and their support of local businesses and vendors that are critical to our local economy, especially during these difficult times.
Our organization will continue to collaborate with local public health officials to implement a plan that protects the health and wellness of all San Francisco 49ers and Levi's® Stadium employees, patrons, and our community.