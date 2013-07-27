Staley Pushes for 'Mid-Season Form'

Joe Staley has made consecutive Pro Bowls, but the starting left tackle knows how he can take his playing ability to the next level in his seventh season.

San Francisco's blindside protector wants to be at his absolute best on Sept. 8, the 49ers home opener against the Green Bay Packers.

"I'm really focused on being in mid-season form for the first game," Staley said on Saturday.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound tackle will match up again with Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews. The Pro Bowl defender beat Staley for 2.5 sacks in the 2012 season opener, but was neutralized when the team's met again in the NFC Divisional Playoffs, a lopsided 49ers victory.

Staley bounced back from Week 1, a game where he battled for most of the game with a large cut at the bridge of his nose. Even with the tough matchup to begin the year, Staley earned second-team All-Pro honors.

Staley believed 2012 was his best season in his 49ers career, but knows he wants to play at that high level to start this coming season.

"I thought I played well, but there's things I can improve on," Staley said. "I got off to a slow start last year, it took me a few games to get in a groove. That's something I can challenge myself to get better with."

Staley's been pushing himself throughout the first week of 49ers training camp. It's been easily noticed by his offensive coordinator, Greg Roman.

"Joe's playing at an extremely high level," San Francisco's creative play-caller said. "The thing that's so exciting is he's tackling every individual drill, every meeting, like he would if he was a rookie.