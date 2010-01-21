Solari Named 49ers Offensive Line Coach

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have named Mike Solari offensive line coach. Solari replaces Chris Foerster, who was hired by the Washington Redskins earlier on Thursday.

Solari, 55, rejoins the 49ers and brings more than 20 years of NFL offensive coaching experience to San Francisco, after having previously served as the tight ends/assistant offensive line coach for the 49ers from 1992-96 under legendary coach Bobb McKittrick. Solari most recently spent two seasons (2008-09) as the offensive line coach for the Seattle Seahawks. Under his direction, tackle Walter Jones made the Pro Bowl in 2008.

Following his initial stint with the 49ers, Solari spent nine seasons as offensive line coach for Kansas City (1997-2005), three of which came under current 49ers offensive coordinator Jimmy Raye (1998-2000), who held the same position for the Chiefs at the time. With Solari directing the Kansas City offensive line, the team averaged 126.8 rushing yards per game, ranking fourth in the NFL during that time span.

The Daly City, CA, native was promoted by the Chiefs to offensive coordinator in 2006. During his 11-year tenure in Kansas City, the team finished in the top 10 in rushing on seven occasions, in the top five four times, and ranked 6th in the NFL in total offense (359.2 yards per game) over that span. Solari was one of just six assistant coaches in team history to record more than a decade of service with the franchise.