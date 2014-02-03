Sochi-bound Skiers Talk 49ers, Winter Olympics





Cook:I am for sure competing in the Downhill and super-'G' events and am still waiting to get word on the Super-Combined, although I don't really have a medal change in that event. Downhill is really my passion. It is such a thrill and arguably the most extreme women's sport out there. Alpine skiing doesn't really fall into the "extreme" sports category because it's so traditional, but I can assure you it is. We reach speeds up to 90 mph, have some insane forces to deal with, catch air up to 40-45 meters long and wear hardly any protection. Winning the Downhill is really a testament of so many athletic skills and guts, and that is also what makes it fun to watch. Super-G is a little slower but almost a bit crazier because you get no practice on the course at all. You get to look at the course once and then have to go balls-to-the-wall with zero experience. Super-Combined is one run of Downhill and one run of Slalom added together. I don't train Slalom at all, which leaves me looking like a bit of a fool in that portion of the race, but I hope to race it because it gets some the race nerves out of the way before I get to my best events.

49ers.com: How long have you been training for this?

Mancuso: Ive been skiing since I was 2. We had the Olympics in Squaw Valley in 1960, so I have really been dreaming and training for them my while life.

Sullivan: I have been on the U.S. Ski Team since 1999. I ski almost eight months out of the year.

Cook:Alpine Skiing is unique because there is no one on in contention for a medal that didn't start skiing before the age of 5. It takes so many hours on snow to perfect the skills and gain the required adaptability to first be safe, and second to be fast. I started skiing when I was 4 and racing when I was 6. My parents would drop my brother and I off at the mountain, and mother nature was our day care. We would just roam the mountain all day and had the best time. This is my 11th year on the national team, and third Olympics.

49ers.com: Could you describe a day along this path?

Mancuso: I was always really competitive with my older sister. So the day I beat her, I knew I could do anything. That was a big part of my drive and inspiration.

Sullivan: A normal training day includes skiing for about four hours in the morning. After eating a meal and a rest, we will do strength training in the afternoon and then some video analysis of the morning training, looking at technique and ways to get faster. We are usually traveling with a group of about 10 guys so we find time to have fun off the hill as well.

Cook:A race day for me usually starts pretty early with breakfast and a short warm up and stretch at the hotel. Our team will then travel to the mountain and go straight to an inspection of the course. We get usually about an hour to look at the course. We have to memorize the terrain of the hill, the placement of the gates and the snow conditions in this one look. By the end of this, we will have a two-mile track memorized foot by foot. Then I will do an on snow warm up, usually just free-skiing, but sometimes I will jump in a practice course. Our races are based around TV times to air them live, so we have the hurry up and play the waiting game quite often. Usually this waiting is in a lodge on the mountain, but our team sometimes provides a motor home in the finish area that is really comfortable. Race time is exciting: I am usually so focused on what I need to do that I don't really notice what else is happening around me. I have to calm my nerves a lot too because most of our courses now have elements that are pretty scary. The race is always a thrill and the rest of the day really depends on how I do. If I get a good result, there are usually awards, media, and maybe a small celebration. Otherwise, I just go back to the hotel and get ready for the next day. I might analyze some video, do a recovery or maintenance workout and get some physical therapy on whatever may be hurting at the time.

49ers.com: Do you see any similarities at all between your sport and football, or you and 49ers players?

Mancuso: We have the tendency to hit our heads pretty hard too.

Cook:My brother played football with UNLV and did a pre-season stint with the Raiders. We were best friends and pushed each other a lot even though we were in different sports. We used to talk through all the similarities and offer advice to help each other. I think the biggest similarities are mental. The focus and drive it takes to reach the highest level of sport is the same across all sports, I think. It is hard to be a perfectionist in a sport where perfection isn't possible. Mistakes happen at 90 mph for me, and sometimes "Kap" will throw an interception. It's kind of just the way it is and it is hard to deal with that reality when you work so hard to be perfect. Learning move on from mistakes and learn from them takes time and experience, and I see rookies in skiing and football struggle with that.

49ers.com: What are your goals for Sochi?

Mancuso: I would love to stand on the podium. I know what its like to win gold and silver in 2006 and '10, so I'm definitely going for gold again.

Sullivan: The goal for the Olympics is always to get a medal.

Cook:I've been to the Olympics before for the experience and learned that isn't why I want to be part of the games. My participation in the games now is all about winning, not just showing up for the show.

49ers.com: What event/s other than yours should we watch?

Mancuso: I love all sports on snow. I like the adrenaline, so snowboarding and freestyle skiing for sure.

Sullivan: I like watching the nordic events. Those guys are endurance machines and push the limits of pain.