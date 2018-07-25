Sneak Peek: 49ers vs. Cardinals Week 5 Game Theme and Giveaway

The San Francisco 49ers first divisional matchup of the season falls on Week 5 as they host the new-look Arizona Cardinals. Both former head coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Carson Palmer made their NFL exits at the close of the 2017 season. The Cardinals welcomed former Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks as their head coach and enter training camp with a battle brewing under center.

This offseason, Arizona signed veteran free agents Sam Bradford and Mike Glennon. They also traded up in the 2018 NFL Draft to select Josh Rosen with the 10th-overall pick.

Standout receiver Larry Fitzgerald will enter his 15th NFL season with the Cardinals revamped offense. He'll be joined by the league's 2016 leader in all-purpose yards, David Johnson. The star running back missed nearly the entire 2017 season with wrist injury suffered in Week 1.

Reuben Foster will get his first look at the running back in Week 5, which will be his first contest in front of the home crowd at Levi's® Stadium. The linebacker will miss San Francisco's home opener while serving his two-game suspension.

The 49ers will also be hosting their Crucial Catch game, which focuses on raising awareness for all cancers and finding a cure for the disease. The game's giveaway will be a limited edition 49ers wall flag.