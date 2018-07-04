Sneak Peek: 49ers vs. Giants Week 10 Game Theme and Giveaway

Jul 04, 2018 at 08:55 AM

The San Francisco 49ers were desperate for a win last season when they hosted the New York Giants in Week 10. C.J. Beathard led the winless 49ers team past the Giants, 31-21, for Kyle Shanahan's first win as an NFL head coach. Beathard threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Marquise Goodwin provided the highlight of the game with an 83-yard touchdown catch. Garrett Celek, AKA "Celek Time," chipped in with a 47-yard touchdown reception.

Eli Manning and Co. will again travel to Levi's® Stadium in Week 10 of the 2018 regular season on Nov. 12. Odell Beckham Jr., who was injured for last year's meeting, figures to play a huge role in this matchup. So, too, will second-overall pick Saquon Barkley. The Giants will be led by first-year head coach Pat Shurmur, who comes to New York after spending 2017 as the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator.

The game will be played on "Monday Night Football" and will mark the 49ers fourth-of-five total prime-time contests in 2018. San Francisco has won two of its last three matchups against the Giants. Each side has won 20 games in the all-time series. Both teams will be looking to rebound from underwhelming campaigns a year ago. The Giants won just three games in 2017. New York's offense ranked 21st and its defense ranked 31st overall.

It will also be San Francisco's "Salute to Service" game that will feature several activations geared towards honoring those in our armed forces. Those in attendance will also receive a double-sided 49ers cheer banner. Head here to secure your seats for the prime-time showdown.

Here's an update for all of the 49ers gameday themes and giveaways that have been announced thus far. Be sure to check back every Wednesday for a new game theme and giveaway!

Table inside Article
Game Opponent Game Theme Giveaway
Week 16 Chicago Bears Faithful Appreciation Beanie
Week 15 Seattle Seahawks Youth Football and Player Cause Poster
Week 14 Denver Broncos First Responders Appreciation Tote Bag
Week 10 New York Giants Salute to Service Cheer Banner

