Singletary's Notebook: Aug. 16

On describing the purpose of walk-thrus:**

"It's to get back into the flow. The guys had yesterday off, and so you come back, you look at the film, you correct the mistakes, you come out here and go through some of the mistakes. It's an opportunity to come back together. We've got a test later on today and then tomorrow, we go back to work again. So, it's just bringing it back to football. A lot of times when guys have time off, they get away. You just have to bring them back like, 'okay guys, here we go. This is what we're here for and let's get ready to go tomorrow.'"

On what he did yesterday on the day off:

"I got away. Every chance that I get with my family, I make sure that I don't forget the big picture as well."

On adding more running backs to the training camp roster:

"Right now we're just going to kind of play it day-to-day. We've got a fullback coming in and we will see. I guess in the next few days we will see what we have already and if we can go with that or if we have to add somebody, we will, but we will just take it as we go."

On the loss of running back Thomas Clayton:

"It's always unfortunate when you lose anyone that's trying to make a football team. He's just a guy that really works hard. He gives you everything that he has on every down and we know that he had high hopes of being part of the team. When someone like that goes down, it's always a difficult thing to see. So, we'll just have to rehabilitate the knee and go from there."

On if there are any thoughts to bring Thomas Clayton back:

"That's too far down the road to begin to talk about 'should we bring him back? Should we do this or whatever?' We're going to let him get healthy first."

On other teams around the league asking about Clayton:

"It's hard to miss him. When you look at him, he's the kind of guy that everything that he's doing you know that he's going as fast as he can go, he's going as hard as he can go and he's just one of those guys that when you look on him on film, you know that you're going to get everything that he has on every play. Every team is looking for somebody that will do that."

On what he thought of Scott McKillop's performance in the pre season game:

"I see a young guy that's trying to have the game slow down for him. He continues to work on his technique and all of the little things that he needs to do in order to make this football team and make a contribution in his first year. He's trying to make calls – so right now, the game is big for him, not too big, but it's big, and for him, he's trying to get it to slow down a bit so that he can get his eyes in the right place and get the correct reads. I think right now that's the biggest thing for him. He is a guy that is making progress each day, and the more time goes by, the better he'll get."

On watching the game film from Friday and his thoughts:

"It wasn't much different from what I saw Friday night, I mean, it was okay. I think that we can get a lot better. It's not bad for a start, but I just think that it's really important for us that we set the tempo. I think it's important for us to make sure that we don't play to our opponent's level, whatever that might be. We want to go out and set the level of tempo so high that they have to adjust to us and I think that's important for us to stay focused on."

On noticing the physical play of running back Glen Coffee:

"I just know that he's a tough guy. He's a physical guy. He's a tough runner. Once he gets past the line of scrimmage, he makes great cuts. He's got decent vision down the field. I think the biggest thing that sticks out with him is that he doesn't play like a rookie and [also] doesn't carry himself like a rookie. He's a guy that when he goes out to play, he plays with an attitude. Very tough kid, so that's exciting to see."

On critiquing the play of safety Curtis Taylor:

"Curtis played okay. I talked to him earlier today about the way he played. I think that for the ability that he has and him being a big of a guy as he is and being as physically gifted as he is, I want to see more out of him. I want to see him bring more of the physicality. I know that he has a lot of speed for a guy his size to really make plays on the field, but it's about coming down in the box and making a play. Being physical on a receiver, running back or fullback trying to take you out of a play, how do you respond to that. I want to see more of that going forward."

On injury updates concerning linebacker Joe Staley:

"I'm thankful to get Patrick [Willis] back. Even though he's back out here, I'm still going to keep my eyes on him and make sure that things are going the way that they should go, but I'm very excited to have him back. He adds a lot to our defense. He adds a lot of excitement. It's kind of like bringing back the completion of our defensive unit."

On injury updates concerning fullback Zak Keasey:

"I think that we talked about 8 -10 weeks for him with the fracture and we just have to hope that he heals properly and go from there."

On Patrick Willis and other injured players returning to practice Monday:

"[Patrick] Willis will be back tomorrow. I think that we get Delanie [Walker] back. I think that Tarell Brown will be back. He will be running again and we just have to monitor that day-to-day. Other than that, I think that's it."

On the status of guard David Baas and running back Michael Robinson:

"Baas is still a day-to-day situation right now. We're monitoring that very closely, but he's making good progress. Robinson is the same thing. I think that he's day-to-day situation as well."

On the process of placing running back Thomas Clayton on waivers:

"I just want to say right now that we're going to talk about it a little bit more in terms of how we want to handle that situation and we will go from there, but we haven't talked about that exactly yet."

On any thoughts of the quarterback rotation for the upcoming game versus the Oakland Raiders:

"No. "

On his familiarity with Oakland Raiders President Al Davis:

"Oh yeah, I know him, but not well."