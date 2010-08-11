Singletary's Notebook: Aug. 11

On LB NaVorro Bowman not practicing:**

"No, it's just what you said at the beginning. Giving guys who may have a tweaked hamstring or a tweaked groin, a little sore back, or a little sore … 'Okay guys go ahead and take this morning off.' We have to adjust it from yesterday. We had the Pasta Bowl over there and so we really didn't have … we had a special teams practice yesterday afternoon, and in order for us to get back and watch the film and all of those things we had to kind of tweak this morning anyway. So you may as well give guys who are a little sore here and there, give them that time off and come out here this afternoon and let's go."

On Bowman's condition:

"I don't know. I have to talk to [head athletic trainer Jeff] Ferguson."

On whether WR Michael Crabtree is on that list of people who need time off:

"Yes, yes."

On Crabtree's condition:

"Sore."

On who might become DT Justin Smith's backup:

"You know what, we just have to look at it right now. We probably have to bring in another player, but as far as Justin Smith's backup right now, we're all competing. We're all competing for either starting jobs or No. 2 spots, so I don't know that. Right now we just have to continue to watch the film and continue to evaluate and see who best fits that spot."

On whether this training camp has been chaotic in terms of injuries:

"I think this has been a great training camp, but that doesn't matter what I think to you guys. You have to write what you see. But I think we've done OK in terms of inquires. Now, the center position we really have to evaluate that. I talked to [offensive line] coach [Mike] Solari and we just have to really look at that and make sure that the guys that we have can possibly step into that spot can really do it. We know eventually they will do it, but can they do it right now; that's the thing we have to evaluate with the center spot. So it's kind of like, you look at [starting center Eric] Heitmann, okay, 'How much time do we have? Do we have what we need in order for the guy that step in there right now to do that job and do it very well? Will there be a major drop off?' Those are the things that we have to evaluate in the next could of practices and make some decisions. So that's what we're doing there."

On whether the situation at the center position is an emergency:

"Emergency hasn't entered my realm yet. It hasn't entered my realm of thinking. It's unfortunate that Heitmann is out six to eight weeks but at least we're talking six to eight weeks and not the year. So I think we just have to give him time to heal and we'll go from there."

On whether preparing for Sunday's preseason game against Indianapolis changes for the rookies:

"No, not really. I think my approach to preseason is we want to win every game we play in the preseason, but the most important thing for us is we're not looking at Indianapolis and going to do a tremendous game-plan or anything like that. We want to make sure that our core plays, offensively and defensively, we can execute. We really want to look at our guys, the rookies and the second-year guys, and pay close attention to how much of this they're retaining. The rookies, it's OK when you're out here and you're going against your guy; you're familiar with him. Now you go on the road against a very good football team and it's a situation where they have a challenge, and going on the road for the first game, the challenge of playing against a really good football team and seeing the speed of another team live. So for us it is going to be a tremendous task and for our rookies. I'm really excited to see how they take that challenge."

On whether he has any concern for Alex Smith's throw count in practice:"No."

On whether the first unit will play more in the first preseason game than the rookies:

"It's possible. It is possible. We're just going to continue to evaluate between now and Saturday and see just how much we want to play them. But chances are, with our young guys we're going to try and get them as many snaps as we can without overwhelming them and get a feel for where they are. So yes, I think that's possible."

On G David Baas playing center with the first-team unit:

"I think right now, you know, Baas played some center in college. We know he was a big strong guy; he's comfortable at the position. We just want to get a feel for the continuity with [quarterback[ Alex [Smith] being under center, with Alex being the gun. Can he handle that and at the same time make all the calls and the adjustments? How much can he facilitate those calls and yet do the responsibility of snapping the ball."

On G Tony Wragge seeing time at center:

"Wragge has a pretty good handle on it and you're right, we do have a pretty good idea of what we have there. So we want to get Baas up to speed as much as possible."

On CB Nate Clements' speed:

"I think, when I look at Nate Clements, Nate to me is a guy who can be a very good corner. He just has to make sure that he's playing the defense. I think the biggest thing for Nate is just really honing in on the technique, the discipline of every play, just doing it exactly right, but I think Nate could be a very good corner."

On LB Travis LaBoy's progress between his concussion and foot injury:

"No we just want to … it's a combination. You know, he had the concussion, but at the same time we're still giving his foot a chance to heel as well. But he's coming along fine; we're just holding him back a little bit."