Singletary Names Hill Starter For '09 Season

Aug 24, 2009 at 08:17 AM
082409-hill-starter-header.jpg

Head coach Mike Singletary announced Monday that Shaun Hill will be the 49ers starting quarterback when the regular season begins.

"I'm very excited about how Shaun ended last season and how he's progressed through the offseason," Singletary said.

The 8-year pro finished the 2008 season with a 5-3 record as the starter, including wins in four of the last five games. In his career, Hill has a 7-3 record with 2,547 yards passing and 18 touchdowns through the air.

Singletary told both Hill and Alex Smith the decision last night individually. Then he met with both of them this morning.

"I brought them in together and had them understand why we made the decision and how important it is for them to continue to push each other and compete," Singletary said. "I thanked them for how they've been throughout this whole process. I feel very fortunate to have both of them. They both made great strides."

