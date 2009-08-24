Singletary Names Hill Starter For '09 Season

Head coach Mike Singletary announced Monday that Shaun Hill will be the 49ers starting quarterback when the regular season begins.

"I'm very excited about how Shaun ended last season and how he's progressed through the offseason," Singletary said.

The 8-year pro finished the 2008 season with a 5-3 record as the starter, including wins in four of the last five games. In his career, Hill has a 7-3 record with 2,547 yards passing and 18 touchdowns through the air.

Singletary told both Hill and Alex Smith the decision last night individually. Then he met with both of them this morning.