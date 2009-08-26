Singletary Commends His Linemen

Not bad considering the fact that Frank Gore has only carried the ball twice.

"We played well this last game," starting left tackle Joe Staley said. "It feels great to run block like we did. Anytime you put up 275 rushing yards, regardless of if its preseason or regular season, it's a good confidence boost. Our running backs did a fabulous job of following our blocks and we did a great job of creating holes for them. We hope to continue that."

The 6-5, 315-pound tackle noted that the rushing game was a complete team effort. Backups and third-stringers contributed to the team's success as the 49ers moved the ball on the ground throughout the Oakland game.

For Staley, watching the play of his backups on film is almost more satisfying than reviewing his own play.

"One of the exciting things about preseason is how it's a true team effort to get a win. I get a kick out of watching the second and third team guys go out there and do the same things we were doing in the first half," Staley said.

"Everybody really stepped up and played well. We had a lot of guys block really well for us. It's exciting when you see Alex Boone out there getting pumped up after Kory Sheets scored a touchdown. After the score, they chest-bumped each other and stuff like that is funny to watch on film."

Since being drafted as a first-round pick in the 2007 Draft, Staley has been an outspoken player to say the least. Now that he's in his second year playing as a left tackle, Staley is primed for the best season of his career.

"I feel real good over there," he said of his comfort level on the left side of the line. "Last year I was getting used to it and I wasn't playing to the standards that I have for myself. But now I feel real comfortable over there. I feel like I'm going to have a real solid season for us."

Hill Injures Lower Back

Two days after being named starting quarterback, Shaun Hill has come down with a lower back strain, Singletary revealed on Wednesday.

Hill suffered the injury the previous day but felt he could play on. After one throw during 7-on-7 work, Hill gave way to Damon Huard and Nate Davis, who took turns running the first-team offense.

Singletary also said Hill would not need an MRI and that his availability for Saturday's game against the Dallas Cowboys is still a possibility.

"It's not unsettling at all, not one bit. We're going to go to Dallas and we're going to play football. I'm not going to worry about who's not ready to go and who's hurt and all of those things. We're going to go and we should execute just fine."

Singletary announced that backup quarterback Alex Smith would not play against the Cowboys because of the thumb injury he sustained while making a tackle against the Raiders.