San Francisco 49ers Announce Global Syn-Turf as Official Artificial Turf Partner

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday a multi-year partnership with Global Syn-Turf, a leading provider of artificial grass in the United States for the past decade. They are the official artificial turf partner of the five-time Super Bowl champions.

The 49ers relocated to the 68,500-capacity Levi's® Stadium in Santa Clara in 2014 and looked to the west side of the stadium to install the featured pregame tailgating area available to all ticket holders. The Faithful Mile was dedicated to the fans to provide pre-game entertainment and a place to congregate with friends while sampling food and beverages before entering the stadium. Along the 60,000-square-foot area are bars, food stands, merchandise kiosks, as well as fun and games provided by 49ers team partners.

"We developed the Faithful Mile to have the feel of a football marketplace outside Levi's® Stadium, a destination where all our fans can meet friends before the game for entertainment and celebration," said Brent Schoeb, Vice President of Corporate Partnership. "Adding the artificial turf from Global Syn-Turf has given the space an unmistakable football feel that has helped increase fan engagement with our partners and vendors over the last year."

Global Syn-Turf unpaves the way for hundreds of thousands of fans who visit the Levi's® Stadium on game days each year by creating a cushioned thoroughfare made up of 50,000 square feet of artificial grass. The multi-year partnership with the 49ers began in 2017.

"We used our Pro Putt 44 as it is easily laid directly on the cement and we didn't want any tripping hazards for the Levi's® Stadium patrons," says Dave Maronic, a Vice President at Global Syn-Turf. "We wanted a nice clean look with a product that could withstand thousands of Niners fans every home game and make their experience unforgettable. Rolling out the 'green carpet' for these diehard fans is something GST takes great pride in.".

Levi's® Stadium was the country's first professional football stadium to achieve U.S. Green Building and LEED Gold Certification as new construction. Constructed with sustainability at its core, Levi's® Stadium and Global Syn-Turf share a commitment to environmental responsibility.

Global Syn-Turf's mission of spreading the benefits of artificial grass and its relation to greening the planet also has led them to obtain their own U.S. Green Building and LEED Certification. The basis of their certification is within the categories of water efficient landscaping, wherein their products require no water; recycled content, wherein their products use post-consumer waste; and innovation in design, wherein their products use unconventional material application.