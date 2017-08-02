San Francisco 49ers Announce Fan Enhancements for 2017 Season at Levi's Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday a wide array of enhancements for SBL Members and Levi's® Stadium visitors for the 2017 season, underscoring the franchise's continued commitment to creating the best possible fan experience for The Faithful. After signaling visual upgrades to Levi's® Stadium back in May to be unveiled during the preseason, the 49ers latest improvements focus on increasing value for SBL Members and augmenting the gameday stadium experience. Among approximately 50 changes made for the upcoming season, the highlights include:

Increased in-stadium SBL Member Discount to 15% during 49ers games, up from 10%

New local Bay Area restaurant concepts, including Starbird Chicken, The Organic Coup, Off The Grid food trucks, Red Rooster tacos, Oren's Hummus Shop, and Shalimar

Introduction of Frobot frozen yogurt in all-inclusive areas, plus free snacks including popcorn, candy, and more

Refreshed Faithful Rewards presented by Esurance to better incentivize in-stadium activity through Golden Opportunity random drawings for exclusive 49ers experiences

Begin migration to make Levi's® Stadium App and 49ers App one in the same

Provide more high-value gameday giveaway items for regular season games

Enhanced personal communication with SBL Members featuring over 140,000 phone calls, 100,000 emails, 4,000 chat conversations and 1,000 text messages

"Heading into the fourth year of Levi's® Stadium, the 49ers have invested in close to 100 improvements to the venue and our fan experience, in particular that of our SBL Members," said 49ers President Al Guido. "The changes range from stadium and parking design, to entry and concessions, to mobile app and loyalty, and much more. We take all fan feedback seriously and prioritize the changes they want most and those that would make the most impact. We'll never stop trying in our quest to have the best fan experience in the NFL."

In alignment with Levi's® Stadium's reputation as the most tech-infused stadium in the world, the 49ers leverage technology to engage fans and collect feedback in order to improve fan experience through surveys, focus groups, and terminals placed throughout the stadium to gather real-time feedback in areas such as concessions, gates, parking lots, bathrooms and guest services. In collecting more than 132,000 pieces of fan feedback over the last year, the 49ers reviewed more responses in one season than the entire population of Santa Clara.

The most visible changes to Levi's® Stadium that fans will notice during preseason were introduced at the 49ers State of the Franchise event on May 31st. That was when 49ers CEO Jed York and President Al Guido announced that overwhelming fan demand led the team to install a Ring of Honor on the facing of the SAP Tower of suites that will pay homage to the team's Super Bowl, Conference, and Division championships, as well as the retired numbers of the franchise's legendary players and influential builders. Additionally, banners recognizing current players, the organization's Super Bowl championship teams, and great moments in team history will be located throughout the main concourse.

The 49ers are also improving the concession offerings in 2017 by incorporating Bay Area restaurant concepts such as food trucks programmed by Off the Grid in Faithful Mile, and Starbird Chicken, Shalimar Restaurant, and Red Rooster Tacos on the general concourse to offer unique local menu items. Additionally, all-inclusive areas will now feature Frobot (the original froyo robot), Oren's Hummus Shop (the Bay Area's most authentic cuisine and most loved hummus), and The Organic Coup (America's first USDA Certified Organic fast food restaurant serving crispy fried sandwiches and wraps).