San Francisco 49ers 2015 Schedule Announced

Apr 21, 2015 at 09:53 AM
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

The San Francisco 49ers released their 2015 regular season schedule on Tuesday. The schedule looks to be highlighted by four primetime matchups with the team playing host to three of them.

The 49ers will open up the 2015 season on Sept. 14th in a home contest versus the Minnesota Vikings on "Monday Night Football." This will mark the first MNF game ever played at Levi's® Stadium.

A Super Bowl XXLVII rematch against the Baltimore Ravens will be played in Santa Clara in Week 6 followed up by a Week 7 home Thursday night matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

San Francisco will also appear twice on NBC's "Sunday Night Football*," *at the New York Giants in Week 5 and at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15.

RELATED:  Ticket InformationSBL Waitlist

Be sure to add the 49ers season schedule, along with 49ers.com live programing and Levi's® Stadium events to your personal calendar. Once synced, any updates, changes or additions to scheduling details will be automatically reflected in your calendar.

                                               
