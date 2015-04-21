San Francisco 49ers 2015 Schedule Announced

The San Francisco 49ers released their 2015 regular season schedule on Tuesday. The schedule looks to be highlighted by four primetime matchups with the team playing host to three of them.
The 49ers will open up the 2015 season on Sept. 14th in a home contest versus the Minnesota Vikings on "Monday Night Football." This will mark the first MNF game ever played at Levi's® Stadium.
A look at the 2015 regular season schedule for the San Francisco 49ers.
A Super Bowl XXLVII rematch against the Baltimore Ravens will be played in Santa Clara in Week 6 followed up by a Week 7 home Thursday night matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
San Francisco will also appear twice on NBC's "Sunday Night Football*," *at the New York Giants in Week 5 and at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15.
