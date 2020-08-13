Morning Report: Roster News, Ross Dwelley Shares Advice to High Schoolers, PFF Ranks Rookie Pass-Rushing Grades

Roster Moves

The 49ers announced yesterday that they have signed offensive lineman ﻿William Sweet﻿ to a one-year deal. Sweet originally entered the NFL after signing with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019. He was waived/injured by the team on August 31, 2019 and placed on the Injured Reserve List the following day, where he spent the entire season. Sweet was waived by Arizona on February 18, 2020.