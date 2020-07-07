Morning Report: Roster Moves, Best NFL Players to Wear Each Jersey Number, Mike McGlinchey Delivers Care Packages

Good Morning Faithful,
49ers Announce Roster Moves
San Francisco announced on Monday they have signed Jamar Taylor to a one-year deal. The cornerback was originally drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the second round (54th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Dolphins (2013-15), Cleveland Browns (2016-17), Arizona Cardinals (2018), Denver Broncos (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2019) and Atlanta Falcons (2019), he has appeared in 90 games (41 starts) and registered 236 tackles, 31 passes defensed, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 0.5 sack.
Check out photos of the faces of your 2020 San Francisco 49ers 90-man roster.
Best Player to Wear Each Jersey Number in NFL History
San Francisco has retired 12 player numbers to the team's Ring of Honor, celebrating the greatest 49ers to ever wear red and gold. CBSSports.com writer Josh Edwards released his list of the top NFL players to wear each jersey number, from 00 to 99, including several 49ers legends. Check out the alumni who made the list below.
8: Steve Young (49ers Retired Number)
16: Joe Montana (49ers Retired Number)
21: Deion Sanders
26: Rod Woodson
37: Jimmy Johnson (49ers Retired Number)
42: Ronnie Lott (49ers Retired Number)
46: Tim McDonald
57: Rickey Jackson
80: Jerry Rice (49ers Retired Number)
84: Randy Moss
91: Kevin Green
95: Richard Dent
Surprise Home Deliveries from Mike McGlinchey and Visa
The 49ers and Visa partnered together with local nonprofits to give five families impacted by COVID-19 financial support of $1,000 in Visa gift cards and a special, socially distanced delivery of 49ers swag from Mike McGlinchey.
