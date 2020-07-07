Presented by

Tuesday, Jul 07, 2020 07:00 AM

Morning Report: Roster Moves, Best NFL Players to Wear Each Jersey Number, Mike McGlinchey Delivers Care Packages

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, July 7.

49ers Announce Roster Moves

San Francisco announced on Monday they have signed Jamar Taylor to a one-year deal. The cornerback was originally drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the second round (54th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Dolphins (2013-15), Cleveland Browns (2016-17), Arizona Cardinals (2018), Denver Broncos (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2019) and Atlanta Falcons (2019), he has appeared in 90 games (41 starts) and registered 236 tackles, 31 passes defensed, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 0.5 sack.

Faces of the 49ers Roster

Check out photos of the faces of your 2020 San Francisco 49ers 90-man roster.

CB DeMarkus Acy
1 / 90

CB DeMarkus Acy

RB Salvon Ahmed
2 / 90

RB Salvon Ahmed

WR Brandon Aiyuk
3 / 90

WR Brandon Aiyuk

LB Azeez Al-Shaair
4 / 90

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

LB Kwon Alexander
5 / 90

LB Kwon Alexander

LB Joey Alfieri
6 / 90

LB Joey Alfieri

OL Kofi Amichia
7 / 90

OL Kofi Amichia

DL Arik Armstead
8 / 90

DL Arik Armstead

DL Alex Barrett
9 / 90

DL Alex Barrett

QB C.J. Beathard
10 / 90

QB C.J. Beathard

WR Travis Benjamin
11 / 90

WR Travis Benjamin

DL Ronald Blair III
12 / 90

DL Ronald Blair III

DL Nick Bosa
13 / 90

DL Nick Bosa

WR Kendrick Bourne
14 / 90

WR Kendrick Bourne

OL Jake Brendel
15 / 90

OL Jake Brendel

OL Daniel Brunskill
16 / 90

OL Daniel Brunskill

T Shon Coleman
17 / 90

T Shon Coleman

RB Tevin Coleman
18 / 90

RB Tevin Coleman

OL Tom Compton
19 / 90

OL Tom Compton

DL Darrion Daniels
20 / 90

DL Darrion Daniels

TE Ross Dwelley
21 / 90

TE Ross Dwelley

S Chris Edwards
22 / 90

S Chris Edwards

WR Chris Finke
23 / 90

WR Chris Finke

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
24 / 90

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

DL Dee Ford
25 / 90

DL Dee Ford

OL Ben Garland
26 / 90

OL Ben Garland

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
27 / 90

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

DL Kevin Givens
28 / 90

DL Kevin Givens

K Robbie Gould
29 / 90

K Robbie Gould

LB Dre Greenlaw
30 / 90

LB Dre Greenlaw

LB Jonas Griffith
31 / 90

LB Jonas Griffith

TE Chase Harrell
32 / 90

TE Chase Harrell

S Marcell Harris
33 / 90

S Marcell Harris

CB Tim Harris
34 / 90

CB Tim Harris

RB Jamycal Hasty
35 / 90

RB Jamycal Hasty

TE Daniel Helm
36 / 90

TE Daniel Helm

DL Willie Henry Jr.
37 / 90

DL Willie Henry Jr.

FB Josh Hokit
38 / 90

FB Josh Hokit

WR Jalen Hurd
39 / 90

WR Jalen Hurd

DL Kerry Hyder
40 / 90

DL Kerry Hyder

WR Richie James Jr.
41 / 90

WR Richie James Jr.

WR Jauan Jennings
42 / 90

WR Jauan Jennings

CB Dontae Johnson
43 / 90

CB Dontae Johnson

DL D.J. Jones
44 / 90

DL D.J. Jones

OL Jaryd Jones-Smith
45 / 90

OL Jaryd Jones-Smith

FB Kyle Juszczyk
46 / 90

FB Kyle Juszczyk

CB Jermaine Kelly
47 / 90

CB Jermaine Kelly

S Derrick Kindred
48 / 90

S Derrick Kindred

DT Javon Kinlaw
49 / 90

DT Javon Kinlaw

TE George Kittle
50 / 90

TE George Kittle

DL Jonathan Kongbo
51 / 90

DL Jonathan Kongbo

S Jared Mayden
52 / 90

S Jared Mayden

T Mike McGlinchey
53 / 90

T Mike McGlinchey

RB Jerick McKinnon
54 / 90

RB Jerick McKinnon

OL Colton McKivitz
55 / 90

OL Colton McKivitz

DB Tarvarius Moore
56 / 90

DB Tarvarius Moore

CB Emmanuel Moseley
57 / 90

CB Emmanuel Moseley

RB Raheem Mostert
58 / 90

RB Raheem Mostert

QB Nick Mullens
59 / 90

QB Nick Mullens

LS Kyle Nelson
60 / 90

LS Kyle Nelson

LB Mark Nzeocha
61 / 90

LB Mark Nzeocha

WR Dante Pettis
62 / 90

WR Dante Pettis

WR Shawn Poindexter
63 / 90

WR Shawn Poindexter

DB D.J. Reed Jr.
64 / 90

DB D.J. Reed Jr.

G Ross Reynolds
65 / 90

G Ross Reynolds

C Weston Richburg
66 / 90

C Weston Richburg

QB Broc Rutter
67 / 90

QB Broc Rutter

WR Deebo Samuel
68 / 90

WR Deebo Samuel

CB Richard Sherman
69 / 90

CB Richard Sherman

OT Justin Skule
70 / 90

OT Justin Skule

OL Ray Smith
71 / 90

OL Ray Smith

DL Kentavius Street
72 / 90

DL Kentavius Street

S Jaquiski Tartt
73 / 90

S Jaquiski Tartt

CB Jamar Taylor
74 / 90

CB Jamar Taylor

DT Jullian Taylor
75 / 90

DT Jullian Taylor

WR Trent Taylor
76 / 90

WR Trent Taylor

DL Solomon Thomas
77 / 90

DL Solomon Thomas

WR Chris Thompson
78 / 90

WR Chris Thompson

OL Laken Tomlinson
79 / 90

OL Laken Tomlinson

CB Jason Verrett
80 / 90

CB Jason Verrett

LB Joe Walker
81 / 90

LB Joe Walker

DB Jimmie Ward
82 / 90

DB Jimmie Ward

LB Fred Warner
83 / 90

LB Fred Warner

OL Leonard Wester
84 / 90

OL Leonard Wester

CB K'Waun Williams
85 / 90

CB K'Waun Williams

T Trent Williams
86 / 90

T Trent Williams

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
87 / 90

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

P Mitch Wishnowsky
88 / 90

P Mitch Wishnowsky

CB Ahkello Witherspoon
89 / 90

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

TE Charlie Woerner
90 / 90

TE Charlie Woerner

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Best Player to Wear Each Jersey Number in NFL History

San Francisco has retired 12 player numbers to the team's Ring of Honor, celebrating the greatest 49ers to ever wear red and gold. CBSSports.com writer Josh Edwards released his list of the top NFL players to wear each jersey number, from 00 to 99, including several 49ers legends. Check out the alumni who made the list below.

8: Steve Young (49ers Retired Number)

16: Joe Montana (49ers Retired Number)

21: Deion Sanders

26: Rod Woodson

37: Jimmy Johnson (49ers Retired Number)

42: Ronnie Lott (49ers Retired Number)

46: Tim McDonald

57: Rickey Jackson

80: Jerry Rice (49ers Retired Number)

84: Randy Moss

91: Kevin Green

95: Richard Dent

Surprise Home Deliveries from Mike McGlinchey and Visa

The 49ers and Visa partnered together with local nonprofits to give five families impacted by COVID-19 financial support of $1,000 in Visa gift cards and a special, socially distanced delivery of 49ers swag from Mike McGlinchey.

Surprise Home Deliveries from Mike McGlinchey and Visa

The 49ers and Visa partnered together with local nonprofits to give five families impacted by COVID-19 financial support of $1,000 in Visa gift cards and a special, socially distanced delivery of 49ers swag from Mike McGlinchey.

Surprise Home Deliveries from Mike McGlinchey and Visa
1 / 16
Surprise Home Deliveries from Mike McGlinchey and Visa
2 / 16
Surprise Home Deliveries from Mike McGlinchey and Visa
3 / 16
Surprise Home Deliveries from Mike McGlinchey and Visa
4 / 16
Surprise Home Deliveries from Mike McGlinchey and Visa
5 / 16
Surprise Home Deliveries from Mike McGlinchey and Visa
6 / 16
Surprise Home Deliveries from Mike McGlinchey and Visa
7 / 16
Surprise Home Deliveries from Mike McGlinchey and Visa
8 / 16
Surprise Home Deliveries from Mike McGlinchey and Visa
9 / 16
Surprise Home Deliveries from Mike McGlinchey and Visa
10 / 16
Surprise Home Deliveries from Mike McGlinchey and Visa
11 / 16
Surprise Home Deliveries from Mike McGlinchey and Visa
12 / 16
Surprise Home Deliveries from Mike McGlinchey and Visa
13 / 16
Surprise Home Deliveries from Mike McGlinchey and Visa
14 / 16
Surprise Home Deliveries from Mike McGlinchey and Visa
15 / 16
Surprise Home Deliveries from Mike McGlinchey and Visa
16 / 16

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Morning Report: Richard Sherman's Top 5 CBs of All Time, 49ers vs. Buccaneers Full Game, Daniel Brunskill Joins Athletes from Special Olympics in an Online Workout
news

Morning Report: Richard Sherman's Top 5 CBs of All Time, 49ers vs. Buccaneers Full Game, Daniel Brunskill Joins Athletes from Special Olympics in an Online Workout

Richard Sherman lists his Top 5 cornerbacks in NFL history, rewatch the 49ers 2019 Week 1 victory in Tampa Bay, 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank and Special Olympics of Northern California and Nevada host live online workout.
Morning Report: Kwon Alexander Hikes with Former NFC West Rival, Arik Armstead Makes the Cover of Sactown Magazine, 5 Exercises to Strengthen Your Upper Body 
news

Morning Report: Kwon Alexander Hikes with Former NFC West Rival, Arik Armstead Makes the Cover of Sactown Magazine, 5 Exercises to Strengthen Your Upper Body 

Kwon Alexander hikes with Todd Gurley, Arik Armstead discusses race and the NFL in Sactown Magazine and 49ers PREP shares an exercise guide to strengthen your upper body.
Morning Report: Mike McGlinchey Surprises Families Impacted by COVID-19, Special Interview with Katie Sowers, 49ers Sixth-round Pick Charlie Woerner Ties the Knot
news

Morning Report: Mike McGlinchey Surprises Families Impacted by COVID-19, Special Interview with Katie Sowers, 49ers Sixth-round Pick Charlie Woerner Ties the Knot

Mike McGlinchey delivers gift baskets to families affected by COVID-19, an exclusive interview with Katie Sowers and offseason updates from Charlie Woerner.
Morning Report: Rich Eisen Reviews San Francisco's Offseason Moves, NFL's Top 100 Plays of 2019, Front Office Staff Supply Groceries for Over 900 Families
news

Morning Report: Rich Eisen Reviews San Francisco's Offseason Moves, NFL's Top 100 Plays of 2019, Front Office Staff Supply Groceries for Over 900 Families

Rich Eisen says San Francisco had the "best offseason" in the NFL, 49ers land six plays in NFL's top 100 of 2019 and the 49ers front office joins Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley for a day of volunteering.
Morning Report: Robert Saleh's Coaching Lessons, San Francisco Scheduled to Face Cam Newton in 2020, 49ers Walk for Mental Health Awareness
news

Morning Report: Robert Saleh's Coaching Lessons, San Francisco Scheduled to Face Cam Newton in 2020, 49ers Walk for Mental Health Awareness

Robert Saleh shares his "10 Lessons of Coaching", a look at the team's Week 7 matchup in Foxborough and 49ers players and staff join the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Virtual Walk.
Morning Report: 49ers Announce Roster Moves, NFL Owners Meeting Update, 2020 State of the Franchise Highlights
news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce Roster Moves, NFL Owners Meeting Update, 2020 State of the Franchise Highlights

San Francisco signs Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk, top headlines from the NFL Owners Meeting and the 49ers 2020 State of the Franchise full show.
Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Discusses Virtual Offseason, Robert Saleh Previews Javon Kinlaw's Potential, 49ers Mailbag
news

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Discusses Virtual Offseason, Robert Saleh Previews Javon Kinlaw's Potential, 49ers Mailbag

Kyle Shanahan reviewed the team's virtual training sessions, Robert Saleh discussed the process to drafting Javon Kinlaw and how to submit your 49ers questions to be answered on 49ers.com.
Morning Report: Bryant Young on Nick Bosa's Potential, 49ers Announce Roster Moves, John Lynch Shares 2020 Goals
news

Morning Report: Bryant Young on Nick Bosa's Potential, 49ers Announce Roster Moves, John Lynch Shares 2020 Goals

Bryant Young discusses San Francisco's defensive line, 49ers sign seventh-round pick Jauan Jennings, John Lynch previews the team's season outlook.
Morning Report: Bryant Young to Be Inducted into the 49ers Hall of Fame, Jed York Discusses Season Outlook, Joe Staley Shares Retirement Activities
news

Morning Report: Bryant Young to Be Inducted into the 49ers Hall of Fame, Jed York Discusses Season Outlook, Joe Staley Shares Retirement Activities

The 49ers announce Bryant Young will be inducted into the 49ers Hall of Fame, Jed York and Al Guido give updates on San Francisco's 2020 season and Joe Staley shares stories from his first three months of retirement.
Morning Report: 2020 State of the Franchise, 49ers Players Hear Wedding Bells, Bubba Paris Holds Virtual Storytime
news

Morning Report: 2020 State of the Franchise, 49ers Players Hear Wedding Bells, Bubba Paris Holds Virtual Storytime

49ers kick off week-long 2020 State of the Franchise series, Arik Armstead and Trent Taylor post relationship updates and Bubba Paris reads "The Ugly Duckling."
Morning Report: 49ers Health Updates, an Oral History of Juneteenth with Dr. Harry Edwards, Roster Moves
news

Morning Report: 49ers Health Updates, an Oral History of Juneteenth with Dr. Harry Edwards, Roster Moves

Health updates on Deebo Samuel and Richie James Jr., a listen and learn session on the significance of Juneteenth and 49ers announce roster moves.

Advertising