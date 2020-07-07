Morning Report: Roster Moves, Best NFL Players to Wear Each Jersey Number, Mike McGlinchey Delivers Care Packages

49ers Announce Roster Moves

San Francisco announced on Monday they have signed Jamar Taylor to a one-year deal. The cornerback was originally drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the second round (54th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Dolphins (2013-15), Cleveland Browns (2016-17), Arizona Cardinals (2018), Denver Broncos (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2019) and Atlanta Falcons (2019), he has appeared in 90 games (41 starts) and registered 236 tackles, 31 passes defensed, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 0.5 sack.