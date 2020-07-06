49ers Sign CB Jamar Taylor; Waived Non-Football Injury CB Teez Tabor

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday they have signed CB Jamar Taylor to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived/Non-Football Injury CB Teez Tabor.

Taylor (5-11, 192) was originally drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the second round (54th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Dolphins (2013-15), Cleveland Browns (2016-17), Arizona Cardinals (2018), Denver Broncos (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2019) and Atlanta Falcons (2019), he has appeared in 90 games (41 starts) and registered 236 tackles, 31 passes defensed, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 0.5 sack. In 2019 with the Seahawks and Falcons, he saw action in 12 games and finished with 21 tackles and three passes defensed.

A 29-year-old native of La Mesa, CA, Taylor attended Boise State University. In five seasons with the Broncos (2008-12), he played in 48 games (35 starts) and registered 137 tackles, 18 passes defensed, seven interceptions, six forced fumbles and 5.0 sacks. As a senior in 2012, he earned First-Team All-Mountain West honors after starting 13 games and finishing with 51 tackles, nine passes defensed, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and 2.5 sacks.