Monday, Jul 06, 2020 11:37 AM

49ers Sign CB Jamar Taylor; Waived Non-Football Injury CB Teez Tabor

SF.png
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday they have signed CB Jamar Taylor to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived/Non-Football Injury CB Teez Tabor.

Taylor (5-11, 192) was originally drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the second round (54th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Dolphins (2013-15), Cleveland Browns (2016-17), Arizona Cardinals (2018), Denver Broncos (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2019) and Atlanta Falcons (2019), he has appeared in 90 games (41 starts) and registered 236 tackles, 31 passes defensed, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 0.5 sack. In 2019 with the Seahawks and Falcons, he saw action in 12 games and finished with 21 tackles and three passes defensed.

A 29-year-old native of La Mesa, CA, Taylor attended Boise State University. In five seasons with the Broncos (2008-12), he played in 48 games (35 starts) and registered 137 tackles, 18 passes defensed, seven interceptions, six forced fumbles and 5.0 sacks. As a senior in 2012, he earned First-Team All-Mountain West honors after starting 13 games and finishing with 51 tackles, nine passes defensed, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and 2.5 sacks.

Tabor (6-0, 201) signed with San Francisco on February 4, 2020 after spending the majority of the 2019 season on the team's practice squad.

Related Content

Morning Report: Richard Sherman's Top 5 CBs of All Time, 49ers vs. Buccaneers Full Game, Daniel Brunskill Joins Athletes from Special Olympics in an Online Workout
news

Morning Report: Richard Sherman's Top 5 CBs of All Time, 49ers vs. Buccaneers Full Game, Daniel Brunskill Joins Athletes from Special Olympics in an Online Workout

Richard Sherman lists his Top 5 cornerbacks in NFL history, rewatch the 49ers 2019 Week 1 victory in Tampa Bay, 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank and Special Olympics of Northern California and Nevada host live online workout.
Morning Report: Kwon Alexander Hikes with Former NFC West Rival, Arik Armstead Makes the Cover of Sactown Magazine, 5 Exercises to Strengthen Your Upper Body 
news

Morning Report: Kwon Alexander Hikes with Former NFC West Rival, Arik Armstead Makes the Cover of Sactown Magazine, 5 Exercises to Strengthen Your Upper Body 

Kwon Alexander hikes with Todd Gurley, Arik Armstead discusses race and the NFL in Sactown Magazine and 49ers PREP shares an exercise guide to strengthen your upper body.
PREPSTARTSNOW: 5 Exercises to Strengthen Your Upper Body 
news

PREPSTARTSNOW: 5 Exercises to Strengthen Your Upper Body 

The 49ers PREP team presented by U.S. Bank is dedicated to providing drills and activities for youth to stay active at home. Share your videos on social media using #PREPSTARTSNOW. 
Morning Report: Mike McGlinchey Surprises Families Impacted by COVID-19, Special Interview with Katie Sowers, 49ers Sixth-round Pick Charlie Woerner Ties the Knot
news

Morning Report: Mike McGlinchey Surprises Families Impacted by COVID-19, Special Interview with Katie Sowers, 49ers Sixth-round Pick Charlie Woerner Ties the Knot

Mike McGlinchey delivers gift baskets to families affected by COVID-19, an exclusive interview with Katie Sowers and offseason updates from Charlie Woerner.

Advertising