Morning Report: Roster Moves & 49ers COVID-19 Resources

49ers Re-sign Ben Garland
San Francisco announced on Saturday they have re-signed offensive lineman Ben Garland to a one-year deal. Garland originally joined the 49ers after signing with the team as a free agent on April 23, 2019. Last season, he appeared in nine games, including starting the final three regular season games and the team's three postseason contests at center.
49ers Using their Platforms to Aid COVID-19 Efforts
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic the 49ers organization, coaches and players are using their platforms to make an impact. Last week, the 49ers organization announced a $500,000 commitment to support employees and the greater community and immediately invested $49,000 to support a newly created fund for nonprofit organizations in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. In addition, Arik Armstead, offensive assistant Katie Sowers and Ben Garland, to name a few, are working to help their communities and the causes close to their hearts. Learn more about their efforts here.
49ers.com has created a resource to aid the Faithful during these uncertain times. Whether it is learning about fitness and nutrition from 49ers personnel, playing games and quizzes or finding community resources in the area, the 49ers "I Got Your Back" page will be continuously updated with the latest from the team.