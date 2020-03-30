Morning Report: Roster Moves & 49ers COVID-19 Resources

49ers Using their Platforms to Aid COVID-19 Efforts

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic the 49ers organization, coaches and players are using their platforms to make an impact. Last week, the 49ers organization announced a $500,000 commitment to support employees and the greater community and immediately invested $49,000 to support a newly created fund for nonprofit organizations in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. In addition, Arik Armstead, offensive assistant Katie Sowers and Ben Garland, to name a few, are working to help their communities and the causes close to their hearts. Learn more about their efforts here.