Morning Report: Roster Moves & 49ers COVID-19 Resources

Mar 30, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Happy Monday Faithful,

Here are your top storylines for Monday, March 30.

49ers Re-sign Ben Garland

San Francisco announced on Saturday they have re-signed offensive lineman Ben Garland to a one-year deal. Garland originally joined the 49ers after signing with the team as a free agent on April 23, 2019. Last season, he appeared in nine games, including starting the final three regular season games and the team's three postseason contests at center.

To keep track of all of the 49ers free agency moves, visit the 49ers Free Agency Tracker.

The Best of Jimmie Ward's First Six Seasons in San Francisco

View some of Jimmie Ward's best moments since being drafted by the 49ers 30th overall in 2014.

DB Jimmie Ward
1 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
2 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
3 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
4 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
5 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
6 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
7 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
8 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
9 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
10 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward and S Jaquiski Tartt
11 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward and S Jaquiski Tartt

DB Jimmie Ward
12 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
13 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
14 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
15 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
16 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
17 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
18 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward and CB Richard Sherman
19 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward and CB Richard Sherman

DB Jimmie Ward and DT Jullian Taylor
20 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward and DT Jullian Taylor

DB Jimmie Ward
21 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
22 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
23 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
24 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward and S Marcell Harris
25 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward and S Marcell Harris

DB Jimmie Ward
26 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

DB Jimmie Ward
27 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers Using their Platforms to Aid COVID-19 Efforts

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic the 49ers organization, coaches and players are using their platforms to make an impact. Last week, the 49ers organization announced a $500,000 commitment to support employees and the greater community and immediately invested $49,000 to support a newly created fund for nonprofit organizations in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. In addition, Arik Armstead, offensive assistant Katie Sowers and Ben Garland, to name a few, are working to help their communities and the causes close to their hearts. Learn more about their efforts here.

IGYB

49ers.com has created a resource to aid the Faithful during these uncertain times. Whether it is learning about fitness and nutrition from 49ers personnel, playing games and quizzes or finding community resources in the area, the 49ers "I Got Your Back" page will be continuously updated with the latest from the team.

Related Content

news

Social Media Reacts to the 49ers Clinching the NFC West

Following the 49ers Week 15 victory in Seattle, players, alumni, analysts and more took to social to celebrate the team's division title.

news

What the 49ers and Seahawks Had to Say Following #SFvsSEA

See what Kyle Shanahan, Fred Warner, Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa, Pete Carroll and Geno Smith had to say following the Week 15 contest.

news

49ers Clinch the NFC West; 7 Takeaways from #SFvsSEA

The San Francisco 49ers clinched the division with their 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

news

The San Francisco 49ers are 2022 NFC West Champions

With the 49ers Week 15 win over the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco has won the NFC West for the first time since 2019.

Advertising