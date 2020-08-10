Morning Report: Roster News,  Family and Teammates Recall Dwight Clark's Legacy, NFL.com's 30 Over 30 List

NFL's 30 over 30

NFL.com writer Ali Bhanpuri and Tom Blair assembled a list of the leagues top players ages 30-and-up. To qualify, a player had to be 30 or older when the 2020 season is scheduled to kick off on September 10. Players who are out for the 2020 season, such as Brandon Brooks and Dont'a Hightower, or who missed significant time in 2019, like Cam Newton or ﻿Trent Williams﻿, were not included. Coming in ahead of Drew Brees and Tom Brady, ﻿Richard Sherman﻿ nabbed the 16th spot on the list. "Did you think Richard Sherman was donezo following his injury-shortened final season in Seattle and lackluster first year in San Francisco? Shame on you. Shame on me. Shame on us all," wrote Blair. "Sherman was the top-graded cornerback by PFF in both overall and coverage grades (minimum of 800 snaps) -- yes, over Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore. He also ranked 11th in passer rating allowed (59.6) among DBs with 40-plus targets, per NGS, helping the top-ranked passing defense push San Francisco to Super Bowl LIV. Sure, he gave up a big play in The Big Game, but he's not worrying about it, so why should you? After a little wobbliness, Sherman put himself on track to close his career as the elder statesman on a top contender."