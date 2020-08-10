Morning Report: Roster News,  Family and Teammates Recall Dwight Clark's Legacy, NFL.com's 30 Over 30 List

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top storylines for Monday, August 10.
New and Notable
49ers Announce Roster Moves
San Francisco announced they have signed tight end Jordan Reed and defensive lineman Dion Jordan to one-year deals.
Reed was originally drafted by Washington in the third round (85th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year career, he has appeared in 65 games (35 starts) and registered 329 receptions for 3,371 yards and 24 touchdowns. Reed has also started one postseason game where he recorded nine receptions for 120 yards and one touchdown. A member of the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie team in 2013, Reed was also a 2017 Pro Bowl selection after finishing with 66 receptions for 686 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games played (eight starts). In 2015, he set a Washington franchise record for the most receptions (87) and receiving yards (952) by a tight end.
Jordan was originally drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the first round (third overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year career with Miami (2013-16), the Seattle Seahawks (2017-18) and Oakland Raiders (2019), he has appeared in 50 games (four starts) and registered 82 tackles, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and five passes defensed. Last season with Oakland, he appeared in seven games and finished with five tackles, 2.0 sacks and one pass defensed.
Forever Remembered: Family and Teammates Recall Dwight Clark's Legacy
Former 49ers defensive backs Ronnie Lott and John Faylor, along with Dwight Clark's younger brother Jeff sat down to share their favorite memories of the legendary receiver and his impact on the Bay Area. Friday, August 7th (8/7), marked the annual calendar date to honor 49ers legend Dwight Clark. In addition to honoring Clark, the ultimate teammate, "87 Day" serves to raise awareness and generate donations for The Golden Heart Fund. The preferred charitable cause of Clark, the Golden Heart Fund was created to serve current and future 49ers alumni during times of need for financial, medical, psychological or emotional support. To donate, please visit goldenheartfund.org.
NFL's 30 over 30
NFL.com writer Ali Bhanpuri and Tom Blair assembled a list of the leagues top players ages 30-and-up. To qualify, a player had to be 30 or older when the 2020 season is scheduled to kick off on September 10. Players who are out for the 2020 season, such as Brandon Brooks and Dont'a Hightower, or who missed significant time in 2019, like Cam Newton or Trent Williams, were not included. Coming in ahead of Drew Brees and Tom Brady, Richard Sherman nabbed the 16th spot on the list. "Did you think Richard Sherman was donezo following his injury-shortened final season in Seattle and lackluster first year in San Francisco? Shame on you. Shame on me. Shame on us all," wrote Blair. "Sherman was the top-graded cornerback by PFF in both overall and coverage grades (minimum of 800 snaps) -- yes, over Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore. He also ranked 11th in passer rating allowed (59.6) among DBs with 40-plus targets, per NGS, helping the top-ranked passing defense push San Francisco to Super Bowl LIV. Sure, he gave up a big play in The Big Game, but he's not worrying about it, so why should you? After a little wobbliness, Sherman put himself on track to close his career as the elder statesman on a top contender."
NFL.com's 30 Over 30 Top 16:
- Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)
- Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons)
- Chandler Jones (Arizona Cardinals)
- Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers)
- Cameron Heyward (Pittsburgh Steelers)
- Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs)
- Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons)
- Cameron Jordan (New Orleans Saints)
- Von Miller (Denver Broncos)
- Calais Campbell (Baltimore Ravens)
- Matthew Stafford (Detroit Lions)
- J.J. Watt (Houston Texans)
- Bobby Wagner (Seattle Seahawks)
- Mitchell Schwartz (Kansas City Chiefs)
- Harrison Smith (Minnesota Vikings)
- Richard Sherman (San Francisco 49ers)
Quick Hits
The Golden Heart Fund is announcing the 49IN49 Fitness Challenge, in which fans will virtually team up and vow to walk, run or roll 49 miles in 49 days. After splitting into virtual teams, participants will be motivated by 49ers legends acting as team captains, including Brent Jones, Ronnie Lott, Jesse Sapolu, Patrick Willis and many more. To register to join a team, click here.
--
Deebo Samuel showed off his rehab progress on Instagram. The wide receiver is recovering from a Jones fracture suffered in the offseason.
--
Pro Football Focus released the 49ers edition of their 2020 Team Preview Series, breaking down where every position group stands heading into the season.
In Case You Missed It
Say Cheese
View photos from the team's strength and conditioning workouts at the 49ers SAP Performance Facility.