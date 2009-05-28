Rookies Get Taste of the 49ers OSP

sandpit offers a chance for them to build up strength before the next OTA and minicamp sessions.

"I think most importantly, the sandpit helps you build your ankle strength and it really works all your muscles in your legs," running back Glen Coffee said. "It helps get your ankles ready for the grind of a football season."

The entire rookie class have already benefitted from the hard conditioning work they've done at the training facility, which Carlisle and his staff have noticed as well.

"When they got introduced to the conditioning circuit at our rookie minicamp, I was kind of holding my breath, in terms of wondering if they were going to make it through all the drills we set up for them," Carlisle said. "But once they got through that and saw what coach Singletary is going to demand from them, I think those guys went home for a couple of weeks and cranked up their conditioning on their own.

"As a result, this week has been great. It's nice to have these guys in here and see how they collectively work together and support one another. The guys are bonding through hard work."

Besides learning the ropes of the 49ers offseason conditioning program, the rookies have spent time getting familiarized with each other by bonding off the field at the team hotel.

In fact, the rookies took time after Tuesday's workout to have a bowling tournament at a local bowling alley. The winning team included linebacker Scott McKillop who bowled a score of 176, which was the highest total of the day.

"It's good to build chemistry on and off the field," Coffee said of the bowling excursion. "We compete in everything, so it was fun to go bowling yesterday with all the rookies."

By pushing each other to be the best they can be on the field and hanging out off the field building a common bond, the rookies have already shown they are listening closely to head coach Mike Singletary's vision for the 49ers: Become a collective unit.