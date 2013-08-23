Rookie Report with Marcus Cooper

The San Francisco 49ers rookie class will keep fans updated on the 2013 season in a "Rookie Report" series on 49ers.com. The NFL newcomers will share insight on their rookie seasons and their experiences on and off the field. Next up, seventh-round selection Marcus Cooper reports on his training camp and preseason experience and the mentorship he has received from similarly-sized cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio recently remarked on the strides Cooper has made: "He's learning the game better, learning our system better, which is allowing him to make more plays. Early in camp he wasn't playing like a good-size corner because he was doing a lot of thinking. He's still in that stage, but he's doing less thinking. So, we're pleased with his development so far."

TRAINING CAMP HIGHLIGHT

Experiencing my first NFL game, something I worked so hard for, it was my dream. It's an excellent opportunity for me. I was comfortable. If I prepare myself for the moment, then I shouldn't have anything to worry about it. That's the motto I try to go by.

TIME AWAY IN KANSAS CITY

Just to go into another place having your brothers along, it was a great opportunity. I had people back at home watching on TV.

SIZING UP WIDE RECEIVERS

It was good to see the Chiefs receivers, guys like that with excellent speed and size. The guys I face in practice have that too. Every single one of them, from Anquan (Boldin) to (Ricardo) Lockette to Chad Hall, the rookies (Chuck) Jacobs and (Quinton) Patton – all those guys are great and they bring different things to the game. I get to work on those things when I go out there and face them.

AREA OF FOCUS

Being around the ball, that's something I can never stop doing. I just want to make plays around the ball and work on my man (coverage) technique.

ROLE MODELS

A lot of guys, a lot of the veterans. There are a lot of pros out here who handle their business the right way, and I'm just trying to emulate them. I look at Nnamdi as my manual. I try to do what he does. He has been very successful over his career. He's still a good player, so I try to watch him closely.

ASOMUGHA'S TOOLS OF THE TRADE

He shares a lot of stuff. I don't want to give anything away. He's been very helpful for me.

FELLOW RUTGERS ALUM IN ANTHONY DAVIS

I was a freshman receiver while he was there, so he was blocking for me. It's great to have somebody like that here who has been through the things I'm going through. I had the same experience with him in college, so he's been invaluable to me.

MEETING EXPECTATIONS IN THE NFL

I wouldn't say I had anything set in stone for what I expected. I'm just taking everything day by day, work with these veterans and go against great receivers. It's been just a lot of business. I'm into winning football games and getting better, taking it as a business environment.

OFF THE FIELD