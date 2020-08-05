Morning Report: Richard Sherman Shares Outlook on 2020 Season, Roster News, Trent Williams Ranks in Top 10 Offensive Tackles Per PFF

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, August 5.
New and Notable
Richard Sherman Believes 49ers are "Uniquely Constructed" to Overcome Challenges of 2020 Season
Despite the challenges facing NFL teams coming into the 2020 season, Richard Sherman emphasized why the 49ers are ideally suited to overcome some of the obstacles standing in the way. With a fully virtual offseason program, players and coaches around the league were forced to learn playbooks, build chemistry with their teammates and workout from home. Now back in the building for training camp, Sherman believes the continuity of the 49ers NFC Championship roster may give the team a step up once Week 1 rolls around. "It's about elevating," Sherman said. "Last year was a pretty good year. But there are a lot of things we could have done better. There are a lot of things we wish we could have back. A lot of things we could have been sharper on. A lot of communication that we need to be sharper on. And those things will be better this year. I think another year of continuity, another year of being in the same room, being in the same scheme, knowing each other, we'll be sharper." Read More >>>
Roster Moves
The 49ers announced a series of roster moves yesterday.
The following players have been activated from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List:
- WR Shawn Poindexter
- DL Kentavius Street
The following player has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List:
- RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
The following player has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List and placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury List:
- WR Richie James Jr.
The following player has been waived/Non-Football Injury:
- DB D.J. Reed Jr.
The following player has been waived:
- S Chris Edwards
Trent Williams Breaks Top 10
Pro Football Focus ranked the top 25 offensive tackles heading into the 2020 season, and despite not playing a game in 2019, Trent Williams' history as a seven-time Pro Bowler propelled the left tackle to No. 8 on the list. "In the wake of Joe Staley's retirement, the 49ers swooped in and replaced him with another top-10 tackle in Williams," wrote Anthony Treash. "He didn't play a snap for Washington last year, but he was the model of excellence as a pass-blocker in the eight years prior. In each of those years, Williams never ranked lower than 13th among tackles in pass-block grade and had multiple seasons in the top three."
PFF's Top 10 Tackles:
- Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City Chiefs
- Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints
- David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers
- Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens
- Terron Armstead, New Orleans Saints
- Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles
- Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys
- Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
- Anthony Castonzo, Indianapolis Colts
- Jake Matthews, Atlanta Falcons
Quick Hits
In case you missed it, John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media on Monday to give injury updates, share roster news, discuss the team's COVID safety procedures and review the team's first team meeting of training camp.
Did You Know
This Month in 49ers History
Aug. 8, 1971
The 49ers hosted their very first football game at Candlestick Park after calling Kezar Stadium their home field for 25 years. San Francisco beat the Cleveland Browns in a preseason game at Candlestick, 38-24. From 1971 through 2013, the 49ers won more games at Candlestick Park than any other NFL team on its home field (225 wins, playoffs included). Candlestick also was the site of a league-record 36 Monday Night Football games and eight NFC Championship contests.
- From the WON Monthly Magazine August 2020