Morning Report: Richard Sherman Shares Outlook on 2020 Season, Roster News, Trent Williams Ranks in Top 10 Offensive Tackles Per PFF

Richard Sherman Believes 49ers are "Uniquely Constructed" to Overcome Challenges of 2020 Season

Despite the challenges facing NFL teams coming into the 2020 season, ﻿Richard Sherman﻿ emphasized why the 49ers are ideally suited to overcome some of the obstacles standing in the way. With a fully virtual offseason program, players and coaches around the league were forced to learn playbooks, build chemistry with their teammates and workout from home. Now back in the building for training camp, Sherman believes the continuity of the 49ers NFC Championship roster may give the team a step up once Week 1 rolls around. "It's about elevating," Sherman said. "Last year was a pretty good year. But there are a lot of things we could have done better. There are a lot of things we wish we could have back. A lot of things we could have been sharper on. A lot of communication that we need to be sharper on. And those things will be better this year. I think another year of continuity, another year of being in the same room, being in the same scheme, knowing each other, we'll be sharper." Read More >>>