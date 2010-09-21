Rice Honored with Best 49ers

But even after receiving his Hall of Fame ring, Rice ran on the field one last time as if he were about to play.

"All I have to say is I'm Baaaaaaack!" Rice later joked in the opening line of his halftime speech.

He went on to thank 49ers president and CEO Jed York for creating a Hall of Fame to honor the franchise's all-time greats, as well as York's uncle, the inaugural inductee.

"I'm the second guy inducted behind the greatest owner, Eddie DeBartolo," Rice boasted. "I want to thank you Eddie for bringing me to San Francisco so I could play for the greatest fans in the world.

"I would also like to thank my teammates for coming. I am so appreciative for what you guys did for me. The battles, the wins, the Super Bowls, thank you so much for that and I love all of you guys."

The halftime festivities included the public unveiling of Rice's 49ers Hall of Fame plaque, as well as a video tribute of Rice's remarkable highlights. Teammates and coaches flanked Rice on a nearby stage to take in the ceremony and fans behind the visiting sideline participated by holding up a card mural of Rice's home jersey.

Some of the comments made by Rice's peers were included in the highlight package as well as at the 49ers Hall of Fame induction party Saturday night at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco.