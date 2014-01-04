Ric Flair Surprises 49ers at Team Meeting

APPLETON, Wis. – The Rolex-wearing, wheeling and dealing, 16-time Heavyweight Champion of the World surprised the San Francisco 49ers prior to the team's Saturday night meeting. "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair strutted into the team's meeting room to give a quick talk to the players and coaches before Sunday's NFC Wild Card matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
As you'd expect, the players raced to their phones to post pictures of the wrestling legend.
Here are some of the best images from the night.
Whooo! Nature Boy Ric Flair fired up the #49ers on the #QuestForSix. pic.twitter.com/9llsGy3jv5 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 5, 2014
Wooooooooo pic.twitter.com/2CA1iXqNMO — daniel skuta (@Dskuta51) January 5, 2014
Ric flair!!! — Corey Lemonier (@CoreyL55) January 5, 2014