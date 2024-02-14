 Skip to main content
Reviewing the 2023 Season and 49ers Team Award Recipients | 1st & 10

Feb 14, 2024 at 12:00 PM
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Faithful – we want to hear from you! Text "1st&10" to (408) 715-4949 to submit any questions you have for the podcast.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:

  • 1:30 - Reviewing the 49ers loss in Super Bowl LVIII
  • 3:33 - Best moments from the 2023 season
  • 5:25 - Head coach Kyle Shanahan on this year's roster
  • 6:47 - Highlighting the 49ers 2023 team award recipients

