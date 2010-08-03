Reflections On Rice: Eric Wright

With Jerry Rice being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next week, 49ers.com caught up with several of his former teammates to get their reflections on the legendary wide receiver. Cornerback Eric Wright played with Rice for six seasons, and the two won two Super Bowls together. Here is what Wright had to say about Rice's induction into the Hall of Fame.**

Bill Walsh knew what he was doing when he drafted Jerry Rice. Jerry had a lot of numbers in college. He had a great coach at Mississippi Valley State and a great quarterback and they had a great system there. But Bill saw something that nobody else saw when he drafted him. I think Bill knew how special Jerry could be.

But it didn't start well for Jerry. I remember he was having such a tough time catching the ball when he first got here. He was behind guys like Freddie Solomon and Dwight Clark, and he wanted to prove he belonged with them. He put a lot of pressure on himself and he probably started to over-think every situation. I can remember he was dropping balls he never dropped in college.

But it didn't take long for things to start going right for him. Pretty soon he started catching everything. I really think he grew a lot from his early struggles— it really motivated him.

I went against him a lot in practice. He made me better and I made him better. In fact, he made all the defensive backs better and we all made him better. We didn't shy away from him and he didn't shy away from us.