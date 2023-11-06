Recapping Trade for Chase Young and 49ers Return from the Bye | 1st & 10

Nov 06, 2023 at 11:45 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 1:40 - Discussing the 49ers trade trade with the Washington Commanders for DL Chase Young
  • 5:27 - What general manager John Lynch said about the team's trade for Young
  • 6:39 - Checking in on the latest injury updates to LB Dre Greenlaw, T Trent Williams and WR Deebo Samuel
  • 8:56 - Addressing NFC West standings following the 49ers Bye in Week 9

Through the Years: Photos of 49ers DL Chase Young

View the top images of the 49ers newest defensive lineman Chase Young

