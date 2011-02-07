Ready, Set, Crack!

The 9th annual Union Square Celebrity Crab Festival. Union Square may not be home to crab fishermen, but it knows how to celebrate San Francisco's local seafood treasure! Members of the San Francisco 49ers team up with local chefs to demonstrate the art and intricacies of cracking a crab. A noon-time timed crab cracking demonstration will be followed by a contest to see who can crack the most crab. For a nominal sampling fee, local restaurants will provide tastes of the city's beloved Dungeness and patrons can sample beverages at the Wine & Beer Garden. Music and family entertainment including a children's booth and activities for the entire family are included in the event. Again this year, the Crab Festival will be a "zero waste" event. In partnership with Recology Golden Gate and the San Francisco Department of the Environment, all materials used at the event will be compostable and/or recyclable.