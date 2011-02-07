Ready, Set, Crack!

**
Union Square Business Improvement District Celebrates the 9th annual Celebrity Crab Festival at Union Square – A Fundraiser for the San Francisco 49ers FoundationWhat:**
The 9th annual Union Square Celebrity Crab Festival. Union Square may not be home to crab fishermen, but it knows how to celebrate San Francisco's local seafood treasure! Members of the San Francisco 49ers team up with local chefs to demonstrate the art and intricacies of cracking a crab. A noon-time timed crab cracking demonstration will be followed by a contest to see who can crack the most crab. For a nominal sampling fee, local restaurants will provide tastes of the city's beloved Dungeness and patrons can sample beverages at the Wine & Beer Garden. Music and family entertainment including a children's booth and activities for the entire family are included in the event. Again this year, the Crab Festival will be a "zero waste" event. In partnership with Recology Golden Gate and the San Francisco Department of the Environment, all materials used at the event will be compostable and/or recyclable.
*When: *
Saturday, February 26, 2011, 12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m. (Restaurant booths open from 12:00 noon – 2:00 p.m.) The Crab Cracking Competition begins at 12:30 p.m.
Where:
Union Square San Francisco, CA.
*Who: *-Union Square Chefs
-San Francisco 49ers Players/Alumni
-49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
-49ers Mascot Sourdough Sam
-Local Celebrities
Tickets: *Admission *is FREE. Tickets for food, beer and wine tastings are $5 each or 6 for $25. Tickets may be purchased the day of the event at a designated ticket booth - cash only.
Why:
Proceeds from the event will benefit the San Francisco 49ers Foundation a 501(c)(3) organization that supports development programs for underserved youth to help keep them "Safe, on Track and in School." A significant portion of the Foundation's funding goes towards child abuse prevention programs and activities that teach youth leadership and respect.
*Sponsors: *Macy's, Recology Golden Gate, MJM Management Group, Diageo Guinness, The Chancellor Hotel on Union Square, Boudin Bakery & Bistro, Sears Fine Food, See's Candies, Stanley's Steamers, the San Francisco Department of the Environment, and CBS5 and the CW 44cable12
Produced By:
Union Square Business Improvement District in partnership with the San Francisco 49ers & Macy's