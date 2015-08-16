QB Blaine Gabbert Shows Comfort in 49ers New Offensive System

Saturday night's game was also the first glimpse of the 49ers much-anticipated up-tempo offense. The 49ers weren't seen sprinting to the line of scrimmage, but it was clear they were in control of the play clock.

The tempo was on display during the 49ers second scoring drive. After running back Jarryd Hayne ran for a first down on a 2nd-and-1 play, San Francisco got to the line quickly, and Gabbert hit Jerome Simpson for 25 yards and the team's biggest pass play of the game.

"You get shocked defenses," Gabbert said. "When you can hurry to the line of scrimmage after a big play, … it's easy for a quarterback to play fast and it let's our guys make plays in space."

Preseason games are often times much-maligned by fans and the media, but for the players, it's still an opportunity to prove they're worthy of a roster spot.

"While you're in the game, it's a game," Gabbert said. "For the guys that aren't starters and the guys who are trying to make this team, it's extremely vital and important to approach a preseason game like it's a regular season game."

The 49ers have three preseason games remaining – at home against the Dallas Cowboys, on the road against the Denver Broncos and again at home against the San Diego Chargers – before a Week 1 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

Gabbert said the team would watch the game film, improve on what needs fixing and continue their tireless work on the practice fields. The quarterback said he expects big things from all three quarterbacks on the roster: Colin Kaepernick, Dylan Thompson and himself included.