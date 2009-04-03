Q&A with TE Ingram

Q: How many team doctors handled your knee?**

A: I stopped counting. I think most of them had maybe three or four coaches [with them]. Everybody did the same thing, pulling it to make sure it was stable. It wasn't that bad. I talked to NFL guys that have been through the process and they told me to make sure you're patient. I had in my mind what would happen and how long it would be. I wasn't mad, and it wasn't that bad.

Q: How long did the process take?

A: I just finished up (at 2:15 p.m.) and I've been here since maybe 7 a.m., but we've had a weigh-in in between."

Q: Since you're from a spread offense how well-rounded of a tight end are you?

A: Being in a spread offense, not being attached to a tackle in our offense, a lot of people might have questions or doubts about my blocking. I'm pretty sure they can see some of the film. We really didn't do it a whole lot, but I know I can. I've shown it in some games. Catching the ball (and) running routes – that's second nature. That's the easy part for me.

Q: Where do you think you stack up with the rest of the draft's tight ends?

A: Honestly, I'm not really concerned. We had a motto at Florida that coach Meyer told us before every game. Don't worry about anyone else. Just do your job. That's kind of what I'm focusing on. I know there is a lot of great talent here. I can't do nothing but worry about taking care of my business.

Q: How long have you been striving for this NFL dream?

A: When I first started playing Pop Warner football at six or seven I definitely dreamed about playing NFL football. Just the passion of playing this game is incredible to be honest. I've been around a lot of guys who are playing in the NFL and I'm working out at Perfect Competition where veteran guys still come in, and I see them working hard. See them still doing the right things and they have probably been in the league four or five years. I want to get to that point because it's something I've always dreamed about.