Q&A with LB Rolando McClain

Alabama linebacker Rolando McClain was one of the top performers at his position during his college career. Get to know more about him by reading his comments to the media at the 2010 NFL Scouting Combine.**

Q: Since you've been at the Combine, have you talked to many teams about your game?A: In the interviews, they have told me they like my smarts, they like the way I play.

Q: Do you know which linebacker position you would play in the NFL?A: I don't really know yet. They haven't said. That's up to them. All I can do is play and do my best. I play with a middle linebacker mentality. It's what I'm comfortable with.

Q: Do you feel suited for a 3-4 defensive scheme?A: I played the 4-3 (defense) in high school. I played the 3-4 (defense) and it was a lot better than the 4-3. Under Coach (Nick) Saban, he taught me a lot.

Q: Were you better in the 4-3 defense?A: I was better in the 3-4, I think.

Q: Do you pattern your game after any particular linebacker?A: I love Ray Lewis. I like the way he plays the game. He's one of the best to ever play linebacker. Not just his play, but the way he's able to get the guys up. He's inspirational and he's a real leader. That's why I pride myself after him.

Q: How did Nick Saban help you prepare for the NFL?

A: He coached in the NFL. He knows what it takes to be great. I think me playing under Coach Saban kind of gave me an advantage, especially playing in his 3-4. His 3-4 is so complicated. He's one of the best defensive minds. I learned so much from him.

Q: What are your thoughts on potentially starting as a rookie?

A: I've been doing this since my freshman year. This is something I'm used to; I'm used to being the leader on defense as a "Mike" linebacker, the quarterback of the defense. The things I've done in college will carry over to the pros. We kind of talked about some of those things. It's something I'm used to it's because I've been doing it for three years.