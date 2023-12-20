Previewing the Ravens-49ers Christmas Matchup with Melissa Kim | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast with Baltimore Ravens Audacy contributor Melissa Kim:
- 1:38 - Pallares shares the 49ers latest injury updates following Week 15
- 2:44 - Pallares highlights San Francisco's offensive line performance and Jon Feliciano's outstanding protection
- 4:02 - Kim shares the latest Ravens injuries and players to watch on "Monday Night Football"
- 6:43 - Pallares talks No. 1 NFC vs. No. 1 AFC teams facing off in Week 16
- 8:41 - Kim breaks down Baltimore's defense
- 12:23 - Kim discusses how QB Lamar Jackson's game has evolved
