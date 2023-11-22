Previewing the 49ers-Seahawks Thanksgiving Clash with John Boyle | 1st & 10

Nov 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode with Seattle Seahawks senior reporter John Boyle:

  • 1:38 - Boyle shares takeaways from the Seahawks Week 11 matchup vs. Los Angeles Rams
  • 2:33 - Pallares shares highlights from the 49ers win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, outlines areas of focus heading into Seattle
  • 3:44 - Discussing each team's latest injury updates
  • 5:38 - Boyle previews the matchup between the Seahawks offense vs. 49ers defense
  • 6:48 - Pallares recaps QB Brock Purdy's recent performance and what to expect from the Seahawks secondary
  • 8:55 - Boyle identifies Seahawks players that are on the rise
  • 9:54 - Bold predictions for the #SFvsSEA Thanksgiving night matchup

