Previewing the 49ers-Seahawks Thanksgiving Clash with John Boyle | 1st & 10

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode with Seattle Seahawks senior reporter John Boyle:
- 1:38 - Boyle shares takeaways from the Seahawks Week 11 matchup vs. Los Angeles Rams
- 2:33 - Pallares shares highlights from the 49ers win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, outlines areas of focus heading into Seattle
- 3:44 - Discussing each team's latest injury updates
- 5:38 - Boyle previews the matchup between the Seahawks offense vs. 49ers defense
- 6:48 - Pallares recaps QB Brock Purdy's recent performance and what to expect from the Seahawks secondary
- 8:55 - Boyle identifies Seahawks players that are on the rise
- 9:54 - Bold predictions for the #SFvsSEA Thanksgiving night matchup
