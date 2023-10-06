Previewing Cowboys vs. 49ers with 'SNF' Analyst Devin McCourty | 1st & 10

Oct 06, 2023 at 10:00 AM
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 1:35 - McCourty shares initial thoughts on the 49ers-Cowboys matchup
  • 2:26 - Pallares shares mood of the 49ers locker room during Cowboys week
  • 3:40 - Have the 49ers kept up their momentum from the Week 1 win?
  • 5:13 - What challenges do the Cowboys bring in Week 5?
  • 6:45 - McCourty shares what's impressed him most about the 49ers and Cowboys
  • 8:31 - What will be the key factor of the game?
  • 9:41 - Bold predictions for "Sunday Night Football"

💪 49ers Players Prepare for Week 5 Against the Dallas Cowboys

View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility.

