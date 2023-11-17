Previewing Buccaneers vs. 49ers with Matt Barrows | 1st & 10

Nov 17, 2023 at 10:45 AM
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode with Matt Barrows:

  • 1:36 - Discussing the latest practice and injury updates on offensive linemen Trent Williams and Colton McKivitz
  • 4:08 - Barrows shares what to expect from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday
  • 6:07 - Pallares highlights defensive coordinator Steve Wilks' game plan to limit the Buccaneers offense
  • 7:10 - Keys to success for San Francisco's offense
  • 8:37 - What clicked for the 49ers defense in Week 10?
  • 10:26 - Bold predictions for #TBvsSF

Related Links

49ers Prepare for Week 11 Matchup Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility.

