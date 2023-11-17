Previewing Buccaneers vs. 49ers with Matt Barrows | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode with Matt Barrows:
- 1:36 - Discussing the latest practice and injury updates on offensive linemen Trent Williams and Colton McKivitz
- 4:08 - Barrows shares what to expect from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday
- 6:07 - Pallares highlights defensive coordinator Steve Wilks' game plan to limit the Buccaneers offense
- 7:10 - Keys to success for San Francisco's offense
- 8:37 - What clicked for the 49ers defense in Week 10?
- 10:26 - Bold predictions for #TBvsSF
View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility.