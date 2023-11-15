49ers Sign Defensive Lineman to the Team's Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DL Spencer Waege to the team's practice squad and released DL Austin Bryant.
Waege (6-5, 295) originally entered the NFL after signing with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent on May 2, 2023. He was waived by the team on August 27, 2023.
A 24-year-old native of South Shore, SD, Waege attended North Dakota State University for six years (2017-22) where he appeared in 57 games (29 starts) and registered 138 tackles, 42.0 TFLs, 20.5 sacks, 5 FFs, 4 PDs and 1 FR. He finished his career as a two-time FCS All-American (2021-22).
Bryant (6-5, 250) appeared in two games with the team and registered one tackle.