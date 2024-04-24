Pre-Draft Mailbag Discussing Draft Trade Potential and Position Needs | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:
- 1:50 - How likely is it that the 49ers will make a trade?
- 4:00 - What is the 49ers strategy heading into the draft?
- 5:40 - What do John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan believe are the biggest needs to fill via the draft?
- 8:00 - Will the 49ers prioritize replacing Chase Young and Arik Armstead in the draft?
- 9:20 - Are we going to draft our great's sons like Jerry Rice, Frank Gore and TO's sons?
- 11:20 - What are the odds that the 49ers draft an offensive lineman with their first pick?
