Morning Report: Peter King's NFL Power Rankings, WON Monthly Magazine, 49ers Players and Alumni Congratulate Class of 2020

Peter King's NFL Power Rankings
Peter King released his annual power rankings after teams have made most of their offseason moves. Despite a Super Bowl appearance, King placed the 49ers at No. 4 on his list. "There isn't a team that responded to its problems better than the Niners this offseason," wrote King. "San Francisco needed a left tackle after Joe Staley's April retirement; GM John Lynch went out and got Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams, cheap. Knowing that he couldn't pay all his top defensive frontmen, Lynch dealt DeForest Buckner for the 13th pick in the draft—and used that pick on South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw."
WON Monthly Magazine: June 2020
The WON online magazine provides members with insight into the team featuring columns from coaching staff, player spotlights, event recaps and a look back at iconic historical moments. This month, the magazine features defensive back Tarvarius Moore, special teams coordinator Richard Hightower and highlights Arik Armstead's recent contributions to the community.
Players and Alumni Congratulate the Class of 2020 During the 49ers @Home Graduation Presented by Chegg
Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa, Robbie Gould and other 49ers players, as well as alumni Jerry Rice and Steve Young, congratulate recent graduates and share words of encouragement as they move into the next phase of their lives. Watch below: