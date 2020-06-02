Morning Report: Peter King's NFL Power Rankings, WON Monthly Magazine, 49ers Players and Alumni Congratulate Class of 2020

Peter King's NFL Power Rankings

Peter King released his annual power rankings after teams have made most of their offseason moves. Despite a Super Bowl appearance, King placed the 49ers at No. 4 on his list. "There isn't a team that responded to its problems better than the Niners this offseason," wrote King. "San Francisco needed a left tackle after Joe Staley's April retirement; GM John Lynch went out and got Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams, cheap. Knowing that he couldn't pay all his top defensive frontmen, Lynch dealt DeForest Buckner for the 13th pick in the draft—and used that pick on South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw."