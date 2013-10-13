Patrick Willis, Larry Fitzgerald Active for Sunday

Oct 13, 2013 at 04:55 AM

When inactive players were announced 90 minutes in advance of the 49ers-Arizona Cardinals Week 6 matchup on Sunday at Candlestick Park, the news was about who *was *active.

Pro Bowlers Joe Staley (groin) and Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring) were both deemed healthy enough to play.

Willis, the 49ers inside linebacker, had missed the past two games. Fitzgerald, the Cardinals wide receiver, was limited in practice this week but hasn't missed a game since 2007.

**VIEW:** 49ERS-CARDINALS INJURY REPORT

Two significant contributors to the 49ers were made inactive on Sunday morning. Running back LaMichael James and cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha were not slated to suit up.

James rushed for a season-high 31 yards on four carries in the team's Week 5 win over the Houston Texans. Meanwhile, San Francisco's defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, expressed confidence in Tramaine Brock, who has supplanted Asomugha as the team's No. 3 cornerback.

**PHOTO GALLERY:** BEST OF 49ERS-CARDINALS

Also inactive for 49ers are newly-signed quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, injured wide receiver Quinton Patton, as well as pass-catcher Chris Harper, linebacker Jermaine Cunningham and offensive guard Joe Looney.

Not suiting up for the Cardinals: quarterback Ryan Lindleym running back Ryan Williams, linebackers Kevin Minter and Kenny Demens, offensive tackle Bobby Massie, tight end D.C. Jefferson and defensive end Ronald Talley.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Talanoa Hufanga, Keith Ismael Highlight Importance of AAPI Representation in NFL

Safety Talanoa Hufanga and offensive lineman Keith Ismael reflected on the 49ers AAPI history and shared how they represent the next generation of athletes.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Named a Top 10 Most Complete Team

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Kyle Shanahan Reveals Next Steps for Purdy and Lance Progress | 1st & 10

Hear all the updates on Brock Purdy, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold from the 49ers first open OTA practice on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

news

49ers Land a Spot in the NFL's Top 10 Most Complete Teams List

The San Francisco 49ers revamped the roster in the offseason and earned a spot in NFL.com's "Top 10 Most Complete Teams" list heading into the 2023 campaign.

Advertising