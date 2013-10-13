Patrick Willis, Larry Fitzgerald Active for Sunday

When inactive players were announced 90 minutes in advance of the 49ers-Arizona Cardinals Week 6 matchup on Sunday at Candlestick Park, the news was about who *was *active.

Pro Bowlers Joe Staley (groin) and Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring) were both deemed healthy enough to play.

Willis, the 49ers inside linebacker, had missed the past two games. Fitzgerald, the Cardinals wide receiver, was limited in practice this week but hasn't missed a game since 2007.

Two significant contributors to the 49ers were made inactive on Sunday morning. Running back LaMichael James and cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha were not slated to suit up.

James rushed for a season-high 31 yards on four carries in the team's Week 5 win over the Houston Texans. Meanwhile, San Francisco's defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, expressed confidence in Tramaine Brock, who has supplanted Asomugha as the team's No. 3 cornerback.

Also inactive for 49ers are newly-signed quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, injured wide receiver Quinton Patton, as well as pass-catcher Chris Harper, linebacker Jermaine Cunningham and offensive guard Joe Looney.