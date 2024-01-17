Packers Prep and Bold Predictions for the Divisional Round with Jennifer Lee Chan | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast with Jennifer Lee Chan:
- 1:45 - Recapping Super Wild Card Weekend
- 2:10 - How do the 49ers approach the Divisional matchup vs. Packers?
- 3:09 - Detailing San Francisco's latest practice and injury report
- 4:24 - DL Arik Armstead back at practice, how he elevates the defense
- 5:34 - How head coach Kyle Shanahan started game planning for the Divisional Round
- 6:45 - Looking back on the 49ers-Packers postseason rivalry
- 7:54 - Matchups to watch this Saturday vs. Green Bay
- 10:00 - Bold predictions for #GBvsSF
View some of the top images from 49ers practice as the team prepares for their Divisional Round matchup against the Green Bay Packers, presented by United Airlines.