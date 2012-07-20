Opponent Preview: Arizona Cardinals

It can never be too early to discuss who will face the San Francisco 49ers in the team's second year under Jim Harbaugh. Throughout the offseason, we'll take a team-by-team look at the 49ers' 2012 opponents and the storylines for each team. Here's a preview of the NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals. View the 2012 schedule. Team:Arizona Cardinals When: Week 8 (Oct. 29, University of Phoenix Stadium) and Week 17 (Dec. 30, Candlestick Park) 2011 Record:** 8-8 (2-6 Road, 6-2 Home)

All-Time Series: 24-17 49ers

2011 Recap: The Cardinals were just one of three teams to defeat the 49ers during the 2011 regular season and looked poised to be a formidable division foe again in 2012. Following a 1-6 start to the season, Arizona went 7-2 the rest of the way to finish with an 8-8 record, including a 21-19 victory at home against the 49ers in Week 14. But San Francisco made quick work of the Cardinals in Week 11, forcing five turnovers in a decisive 23-7 victory at Candlestick Park. Kevin Kolb was brought in to be the team's franchise quarterback before the season started but he was slowed by injury, allowing for backup John Skelton to play in eight contests and go 5-2 in his seven starts under center. Running back Chris "Beanie" Wells played in 15 games for the Cardinals and led the team with 1,047 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, while notching his first 1,000-yard season and proving he can be a featured back in the NFL. The Cardinals also received a boost from their first-round draft pick Patrick Peterson, who started 16 games at cornerback and earned first-team All-Pro honors as a return man. Meanwhile, Larry Fitzgerald was, well, Larry Fitzgerald and racked up 1,411 yards and eight touchdowns on 80 catches. The Arizona defense clamped down in the second half of the season and was led by mainstays like Darnell Dockett and Calais Campbell in the trenches, Daryl Washington and Paris Lenon at linebacker and hard-hitting safety Adrian Wilson.