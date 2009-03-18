On the Clock: LB Aaron Curry

**](http://www.detroitlions.com/), the same team his father, Reggie Pinkney once played for in the late 1970s. While his father and he were not close during Curry's childhood, the two speak monthly.

"It is ironic to know that my dad played there some years back," he said.

More than any football player past or present, Curry has the utmost respect for his mother, Chris and older brothers, Brandon and Christopher. All three are represented on his body with tattoos, symbolizing his love for them. Despite going through hardships while Curry was in college, the family stuck together which allowed him to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL.

"One of the toughest feelings I had was coming home from school and not having anywhere to stay," he explained of the rough times he experienced when he was coming back home before his junior year at Wake Forest. "My mom had been evicted and to know that any given moment anything can be stripped from you like that (was tough).

"That was one of the biggest turning moments of my life, where I realized I had to do something – football was it. I stayed with one of my best friends, my brothers stayed with their best friends and my mom stayed with my great grandma until we got things better."

Things will certainly get better for Curry and his family, once his name is called on draft day.

"The first thing on the (shopping) list is whatever my mom says, house, car, anything she needs," he said.

With many teams eyeing Curry on their own shopping lists, the supremely talented linebacker wants them to know exactly what he's made of inside.