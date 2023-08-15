Off the Field: Austin Bryant Teams Up with Big Brothers Big Sisters 🤝

As a Player Champion, the defensive lineman will connect with Bay Area youth through various initiatives. According to bbbsba.org, Bryant will have a hand in fundraising campaigns, youth and mentoring events and public awareness campaigns, namely around recruiting more male mentors across the San Francisco Bay Area.

"I am honored to be named the Player Champion of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bay Area," Bryant said via bbbsba.org. "Mentorship played a crucial role in my personal and professional development, and I am excited to give back by supporting an organization that empowers young individuals to reach their full potential. Big Brothers Big Sisters Bay Area has 150 children on the waitlist for a mentor and my goal is to help change that. Together, we can inspire positive change and create a brighter future for the next generation."