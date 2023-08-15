Presented by

Off the Field: Austin Bryant Teams Up with Big Brothers Big Sisters 🤝

Aug 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

Defensive lineman ﻿Austin Bryant﻿ is one of the newer additions to the San Francisco 49ers roster, signing with the team in free agency, and he's wasted no time planting roots in the community.

Just before this year's training camp kicked off, Bryant partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bay Area to become an agency Player Champion.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is an organization that helps children realize their potential and build their futures through a volunteer-supported mentoring network. In his partnership with the non-profit, Bryant will serve as an inspiring role model for children facing adversity in the Bay Area.

As a Player Champion, the defensive lineman will connect with Bay Area youth through various initiatives. According to bbbsba.org, Bryant will have a hand in fundraising campaigns, youth and mentoring events and public awareness campaigns, namely around recruiting more male mentors across the San Francisco Bay Area.

"I am honored to be named the Player Champion of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bay Area," Bryant said via bbbsba.org. "Mentorship played a crucial role in my personal and professional development, and I am excited to give back by supporting an organization that empowers young individuals to reach their full potential. Big Brothers Big Sisters Bay Area has 150 children on the waitlist for a mentor and my goal is to help change that. Together, we can inspire positive change and create a brighter future for the next generation."

For his first activation as a Big Brothers Big Sisters Player Champion, Bryant welcomed a group of mentors and mentees to a 49ers training camp open practice. Members from Big Brothers Big Sisters had the opportunity to meet Bryant and cheer on the team as players trained for the upcoming season.

